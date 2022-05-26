NFL reportedly to launch its own streaming service
Sports Business Journal says an NFL+ subscription service will carry games for $5 per month.
Sports Business Journal says an NFL+ subscription service will carry games for $5 per month.
The NFL has reportedly decided to bring mobile streaming in-house, creating an owned-and-operated service called NFL+ to provide in-market live streams of games on mobile devices. Sports Business Journal reported that league owners signed off on the NFL+ plan during their meetings in Atlanta, following media speculation earlier this year about the scenario. The price […]
Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered. The NFL continues to test the warning that Mark Cuban offered in 2014. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL will launch its own streaming service. It will be called NFL Plus. The league is expected to sell the service for roughly $5 per month, but [more]
Free-agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, whose career was halted in 2016 after leading racial justice protests, has reportedly completed his first workout with a league team since 2017. Sources told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the 34-year-old quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN had also reported on the scheduled workout.…
The NFL is entering the streaming arena.
Coach Mike McCarthy breaks up while discussing Tuesday’s mass shooting, while quarterback Dak Prescott wonders if he should even have kids.
If you are on the hunt for Black-owned businesses, look no further than a search engine designed for its community.
Linebacker Anthony Walker and cornerback Greg Newsome III talk about quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The offseason program reviews of the quarterback who replaced Carson Wentz in Indianapolis couldn’t be more positive. But Wentz’s new team seems to like him a lot, too. The Commanders got their OTAs underway this week and head coach Ron Rivera said he thought Wentz did “some really good things” on the field. “Got some [more]
The Seahawks got a draft pick under contract on Wednesday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team signed third-round pick Abraham Lucas. He’s the fifth of their nine draft picks to sign with the team since last month’s draft. Lucas was a four-year starter at right tackle at Washington State. He was named [more]
Five of Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidates came face-to-face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday touching on issues ranging from this week’s school shooting in Texas to migrants crossing the southern border. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada), North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R), former professional boxer Joey…
Colin Kaepernick took a step toward an NFL return Wednesday, working out for the Raiders. Here's everything to know related to comeback efforts.
“I think we’re gonna be judged,” said Keatts, who’s coming off a season where his Wolfpack team won just four ACC games. “And we should be. I think that’s part of college basketball.”
The winning photo was selected from thousands submitted and five finalists.
In celebration of the release of "Top Gun: Maverick," USA TODAY Sports likened some notable NFL players to characters from the original classic.
This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown. Last year’s list ranked Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF), and Aaron Rodgers (GB) as the top 3 quarterbacks – all three made the playoffs, and Rodgers was
Johnny Depp called his ex-girlfriend, model Kate Moss, to the stand. Moss was asked if Depp ever pushed her down the stairs, after Amber Heard claimed that he did in earlier testimony.
Last quarter's drop in the U.S. gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — does not likely signal the start of a recession. The Commerce Department estimated that the economy contracted at a 1.5% annual pace from January through March, a slight downward revision from its first estimate of 1.4%, which it issued last month. It was the first drop in GDP since the second quarter of 2020 — in the depths of the COVID-19 recession — and followed a robust 6.9% expansion in the final three months of 2021.
The Mets' Jeff McNeil has a left knee contusion and is considered day-to-day after crashing into the side wall Wednesday's game against the Giants.
It’s way too early for any undrafted rookie to earn a roster spot, but Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is already garnering attention in Kansas City. Ross made a spectacular one-handed catch on the practice field Wednesday during Organized Team Activities, and both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce took to social media [more]
Justyn Ross made a one-handed catch by the sideline at #Chiefs OTAs, but the catch wasn't even the craziest part according to Patrick Mahomes.