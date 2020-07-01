NFL reportedly cutting 2020 preseason in half

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is cutting its 2020 preseason in half, according to NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk.

Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason will be canceled, according to the report.

That means the Eagles will lose games at Indianapolis and vs. the Jets. They will still be scheduled to play at Miami on Aug. 20 and vs. New England on Aug. 27.

Here's a look at the Eagles' preseason schedule:

CANCELED: Week 1 - 8/13 at IND on NBC10

STILL ON: Week 2 - 8/20 at MIA on NBC10

STILL ON: Week 3 - 8/27 vs. NE on NBC10

CANCELED: Week 4 - 9/3 vs. NYJ on NBC10







This report seems to jibe with a report from USA Today that said the NFLPA is considering a proposal to limit rosters from 90 to 80 or even 75 for teams to make it easier to socially distance this summer. Without half of their preseason games, teams will likely find it easier to have smaller rosters.

The news about the reduced preseason comes after the NFL advised teams last week that training camps are still expected to begin on July 28 with rookies and select players permitted to report earlier.

It's important for NFL teams to get a full training camp in, especially after missing the entirety of spring workouts.

"I do think because we've missed the entire off-season, it's going to take all of the five to six weeks that we have of training camp to be prepared for a regular season," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this offseason. "I think that you have to -- that's part of training camp is conditioning the mind, conditioning the body for the physical aspect of the game. In the spring and summer, it's about the mental side, and then just your physical conditioning from workouts and running and things of that nature.



"So I do think that a full training camp, moving forward, would it prepare you -- because I do think you can get enough contact in, and get enough padded practices in, and you would have to maximize those, but at the same time, you would have to be smart to get your guys ready and prepared for that opening weekend."





Story continues

For now, the Eagles are expected to open their 2020 season at Washington on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

NFL reportedly cutting 2020 preseason in half originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia