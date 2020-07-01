NFL will reportedly cut 2020 preseason in half; will drop Weeks 1 and 4

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

It's long been rumored, but on Wednesday things became a bit more official: the NFL will reportedly cut the 2020 preseason in half: 

Shortening the preseason has been a topic of conversation around the league for a while now, but a new urgency has been attached to the idea because of the ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic. As states continue struggling with rising infection rates, beginning the season on time looks more and more unlikely. The NFL has already altered their season schedule to accomodate for a delayed start or early-season interruption. 

It's especially bad news for the Bears, who were planning on using all four preseason games to determine whether Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky would win the starting quarterback job. Without half their preseason games (they'd lose games against Cleveland and Tennessee), things obviously become much trickier. 

NFL will reportedly cut 2020 preseason in half; will drop Weeks 1 and 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next