NFL reportedly considering cutting 2020 preseason schedule by half

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally happening:

As the NFL barrels into one of the most uncertain summers in league history, it makes sense that the league would revisit this issue with more serious intent. Preseason NFL rosters allow for 90 players, which will create logistical headaches for teams as they operate under the new safety protocols mandated by the league. Even before the NFL had to account for the coronavirus pandemic, playing four preseason games was becoming increasingly unpopular across the league; coaches like Matt Nagy and the Rams' Sean McVay made news for not playing their starters at all. 

Things look a bit different in 2020, though – at least in Chicago. Nagy's already committed to playing the starters in preseason games this season, as the team obviously needs those snaps to determine, you know, who the Bears' starting quarterback will be: 

