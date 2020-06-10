It's finally happening:

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources.



Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four.



— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer "ramp-up" period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

As the NFL barrels into one of the most uncertain summers in league history, it makes sense that the league would revisit this issue with more serious intent. Preseason NFL rosters allow for 90 players, which will create logistical headaches for teams as they operate under the new safety protocols mandated by the league. Even before the NFL had to account for the coronavirus pandemic, playing four preseason games was becoming increasingly unpopular across the league; coaches like Matt Nagy and the Rams' Sean McVay made news for not playing their starters at all.

Things look a bit different in 2020, though – at least in Chicago. Nagy's already committed to playing the starters in preseason games this season, as the team obviously needs those snaps to determine, you know, who the Bears' starting quarterback will be:

Story continues

Wonder how this would impact the amount of playing time Trubisky and Foles get if there are only two games. https://t.co/Ypnz3TX1Fo — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 10, 2020

Yeah. I wouldn't expect teams to play starters for full games still, so get each QB a full first half and then flip the second halves. Think this is the way to go ⬇️ https://t.co/XnTL0B0GKm — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 10, 2020

NFL reportedly considering cutting 2020 preseason schedule by half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago