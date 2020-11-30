NFL reportedly cancels Ravens' practice, who haven't met on-field in nine days

Report: NFL cancels Ravens' last practice before Steelers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens enter Tuesday night's matchup with the Steelers down more than 20 players, including their starting quarterback, top two running backs and best pass rusher. Now, it appears they'll be short on practice time as well.

The NFL reportedly canceled the Ravens' Monday practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The last time the team met on the practice field was the day before their Week 11 game against the Titans nine days ago.

There's also snow in the forecast for Pittsburgh, which adds a layer of travel complications to the pile.

NFL cancelled Ravens practice scheduled for this morning, per league source. Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game and currently are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.



Ravens’ travel plans in flux, with snow forecasted in Pitt on Tuesday am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Despite the obstacles the Ravens face in what might be a must-win game, the team is reportedly OK with whatever decision the NFL ultimately makes on the game. A member of their staff violated the league's health protocols, so they'll deal with the consequences.

However, the Ravens have reportedly grown frustrated with the league's testing practices, particularly on the day of games. In a call the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills Sunday, they raised issue with the lack of a quicker game-day test result, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Positive test results following the Titans game came back later that night while numerous positive players and staff members unknowingly stood on the sideline during the game.

A thin roster, no time to prepare on the field and now inclement weather. Unless the NFL changes its mind, the Ravens will kickoff (as of now) against the undefeated Steelers on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.