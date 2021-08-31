Report: Patriots release Cam Newton, name Mac Jones as starting QB

Quarterback Cam Newton's time with the New England Patriots appears to be at an end.

In a surprising turn of events, the Patriots have reportedly released Newton ahead of the 4 p.m. ET roster cut deadline on Tuesday.

The #Patriots have released Cam Newton, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, that means 2021 first round quarterback Mac Jones will open the season as the starting quarterback.

This cut was not expected. Newton, who spent just one season with the Pats, signed a one-year contract back in March and had looked decent in his preseason games (14 of 21 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception). Several analysts even said they'd be truly surprised if Newton didn't start the season as New England's starting QB.

However, things started to take a turn last week when Newton had to miss three days of practice after a COVID-19 testing mishap/misunderstanding. That opened the door for Jones, who got to spend those four days taking first-team reps and showing the coaching staff how much he's progressed over the spring and summer. In his three preseason games, Jones completed 36 out of 52 passes for 388 yards and one touchdown.

Jones looked good enough that head coach Bill Belichick said that he was considering a quarterback platoon between Newton and Jones. But it appears that Belichick was impressed enough by Jones to let Newton go and move forward with a rookie QB.

According to the Globe, Newton's one-year contract with the Pats had a maximum value of $13.5 million, but only $3.5 million was guaranteed.