What will it take for the NFL to “repair” Colin Kaepernick?

During George Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday, Rev. Al Sharpton called for quarterback Colin Kaepernick to be “repaired.” So what will it take for the NFL to “repair” him?

He received a settlement for nearly two years of coordinated shunning. But the resolution of Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit didn’t buy out his ongoing employment rights. Thus, given that he has continued to receive no consideration from any team in the 16 months since his collusion claim ended, fresh harm has happened.

So here we are, more than three years removed from the last time Kaepernick played. As argued on Monday, all teams should put his name on the list of available free-agent quarterbacks, with no hesitation to bring him in for a workout or to offer him a job if his presence will help the team win. But the “repair” process may include giving him a little more leeway than other players would get, given that he’s been out of the sport for so long.

If, for example, a team signs him to a contract and determines based on a few week of practice and maybe a preseason game or two that he’s not ready, maybe a decision should be made to give him more time to try to get back to where he was when he played. While under normal circumstances that wouldn’t happen, a genuine effort to “repair” Colin Kaepernick may necessitate some of the flexibility and deference that, for example, the Eagles extended to Michael Vick after he missed two full seasons following a guilty plea for dogfighting.

Unlike Vick, Kaepernick’s three-season absence happened through no fault of his own. Kaepernick has been and continues to be unfairly prevented from continuing his career, with the league and its teams spending far more time spreading false narratives to reporters than trying to find a way to give him a fair chance. If a different standard must be applied to Kaepernick as he works his way back into form, so be it. Does anyone think his teammates would object to that?

Then there’s the challenge of finding a team that needs his services. As mentioned during PFT Live, the team that plays in George Floyd’s hometown has a clear-cut, short-list franchise starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson. His backup is A.J. McCarron.

One of the devices used to justify avoiding Kaepernick as a backup option in the past focused on whether his playing style meshes with the playing style of the starter. Well, the current backup in Houston is A.J. McCarron. Who fits Watson’s style better, McCarron or Kaepernick?

It would be interesting to know whether that thought entered the mind of Texans owner Cal McNair or coach/G.M. Bill O’Brien as they attended Floyd’s funeral and absorbed Sharpton’s message.

Other teams should consider that same question when engaging in a fair evaluation as to whether Kaepernick should receive an opportunity to try out and, potentially, to compete.

Kaepernick will have to be willing to take whatever he can get as this “repair” process unfolds. Although he’s definitely motivated to play, it’s still not clear whether he’d accept an offer in the amount of the minimum salary. Then again, since no NFL team has offered him even a minimum contract, no one knows what he’d say.

Whatever the case, the next steps will be very interesting — and revealing. Is the NFL truly serious about beginning the “repair” process, or is the NFL simply keeping its head low and its mouth shut in the hopes that the subject will be changed and the pressure will be reduced to make things right with Kaepernick?

Based on last night’s AP column raising the question of whether Kaepernick is better off not playing, an item written without any effort being made to find out whether Kaepernick does or doesn’t want to play, it seems like the current approach may be to do nothing and to hope that, in time, the NFL can go back to ignoring Kaepernick.

