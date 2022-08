HawgBeat

Former Arkansas wide receiver and current Tennessee Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks has had a rough go of it in the public eye since being drafted 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. On draft night, the Titans traded star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for their first round pick, which they used to take Burks. This put an undue amount of pressure on Burks to perform right out of the gate.