NFL releases statement on Robert Kraft allegations originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NFL issued a second statement regarding allegations of soliciting prostitution against Patriots owner Robert Kraft Monday.

A new NFL statement on #Patriots owner Robert Kraft's allegations of soliciting prostitution says the league is seeking "a full understanding of the facts" while not interfering with an ongoing investigation. Here it is in full: pic.twitter.com/8x1XMgen6T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2019

The league's first statement stated it was aware of the case and was monitoring developments, but now it is awaiting all of the facts and will not interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Kraft was charged on two counts of solicitation of a prostitute for his alleged role in a human trafficking ring. Kraft could spend a maximum of 120 days in jail based on his current charges.

Kraft denied any illegal activity in his statement on Friday, but did not comment further due to it being a judicial matter.

According to Mike Giardi, an arrest warrant is expected to be issued as early as Monday for Kraft on secondary misdemeanor charges.

