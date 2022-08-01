NFL releases statement on the Deshaun Watson suspension

It did not take long for the NFL to offer up an official response to Monday morning’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension. The league left open the possibility of appealing Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to levy a 6-game suspension for the Browns quarterback.

In their statement, the NFL thanked Robinson for finding that revealed “multiple violations” of thr league’s personal conduct policy.

As for any potential appeal, the NFL left the door open,

“The league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

Watson and the NFLPA have already announced they will not appeal Robinson’s decision.

From the league’s press release:

