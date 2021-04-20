NFL releases statement after Derek Chauvin verdict

Statement from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/5xM6mgMKVN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2021

On Tuesday, a jury found former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd. The NFL released the above statement in response to the verdict. This was in addition to countless social media posts by NFL players and other professional athletes after the verdict was handed down.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the May 2020 killing of Floyd. The jury spent 10 hours in deliberation before returning with the guilty verdicts.

