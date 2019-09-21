NFL releases statement on Antonio Brown's status after Patriots cut WR

As Antonio Brown becomes a free agent for the second time in two months, the question is whether or not the NFL could prevent the wide receiver from signing with a new team in the midst of his legal troubles.

On Friday, the league released an official statement to address that issue. In summary, Brown will not be subject to the Commissioner's exempt list while he's a free agent and the NFL is in the process of investigating multiple allegations against him, including the civil lawsuit for sexual assault and rape.

Read the full statement below:

"Antonio Brown was released today by the New England Patriots and is currently an unrestricted free agent. Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

"As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner's exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

Also releasing statements after Brown's release were his agent Drew Rosenhaus and the lawyers of one of his accusers.

As is brief Patriots tenure came to an end, Brown took to social media to show his gratitude for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Brown lasted 11 days in New England and played one game in a Pats uniform.

