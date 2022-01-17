NFL releases playoff schedule for divisional weekend

The divisional round of the NFL postseason is nearly set. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

With wild-card weekend concluding with one final game on Monday night, the second round of the NFL postseason is nearly set.

The league dropped the schedule for next week’s divisional rounds on Sunday night. The NFC is still up in the air slightly, depending on how the Cardinals-Rams matchup shakes out on Monday night.

Here’s what you need to know for the second weekend of the playoffs:

Saturday, Jan. 22

No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 Tennessee Titans

4:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years on Saturday with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, thanks to a defensive stand in the final seconds. They’ll now head to Nashville in an attempt to pick up a second. The Titans earned a first-round bye as the AFC’s top seed, and star running back Derrick Henry is expected to return after missing more than nine weeks with a foot injury.

The Titans are listed as an early -3 favorite on BetMGM.

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

Thanks to their 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers are headed to Lambeau Field. The 49ers, who snuck into the postseason themselves, took advantage over a struggling Cowboys on Sunday to make it into the divisional round.

The Packers earned a first-round bye after winning five of their last six games to end the regular season. The only loss in that stretch came in Week 18 to the Detroit Lions, when Green Bay didn’t play most of its starters.

The Packers are listed as an early -5.5 point favorite on BetMGM.

Sunday, Jan. 23

No. 4 Rams/No. 5 Cardinals at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:00 p.m. ET | NBC

The Buccaneers cruised to a dominant 31-15 win on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles for a convincing start to their title defense. The win means that the Bucs will now host either the Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round.

The Rams and Cardinals will wrap up wild-card weekend on Monday night in Los Angeles.

No. 3 Buffalo Bills at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bills rolled to a blowout 47-17 win over the Patriots in their wild-card game on Saturday night in Buffalo, which marked one of just a few embarrassing postseason showings for Bill Belichick. The Chiefs had little issue getting past Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their game on Sunday night.

After a pair of blowout wins to get there, next week’s matchup should be much more competitive.

The Chiefs are listed as a -2.5 favorite on BetMGM.