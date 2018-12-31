NFL releases playoff schedule: Cowboys-Seahawks on Saturday night

The NFL released the schedule for next weekend.

The playoffs start with a Texas doubleheader.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Houston hosts the winner of the Colts/Titans game at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by the Seahawks at Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN has the AFC game and FOX the NFC game Saturday.

On Sunday, the Ravens will host the Chargers at 1:05 p.m. ET followed by the Eagles at the Bears at 4:40 p.m. ET. CBS has the AFC game and NBC the NFC game Sunday.

The schedule for the divisional-round games also was released:

On Saturday, Jan. 12, the Chiefs will host the 4:35 p.m. ET game with the Rams beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET game.

On Sunday, Jan. 13, the Patriots host the 1:05 p.m. ET game with the Saints kicking off at 4:40 p.m. ET.