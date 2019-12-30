NFL releases playoff schedule

The NFL released the playoff schedule minutes after the 49ers finished off the Seahawks to secure the top seed in the NFC.

The AFC teams will play the wild-card round Saturday and the NFC teams Sunday.

The Texans and Bills will open the postseason on Saturday with a 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff in Houston. That game will air on ESPN/ABC.

The Titans and Patriots will follow at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS on Saturday.

On Sunday, Minnesota will play at New Orleans at 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox followed by Seattle at Philadelphia on NBC at 4:40 p.m. ET.

The league also announced the days and times for the divisional-round games.

The 49ers will host the 4:35 p.m. ET game Jan. 11 on NBC followed by the Ravens and whomever they host at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chiefs will host the 3:05 p.m. ET game Jan. 12 on CBS, and the Packers will host the 6:40 p.m. ET game on Fox.

The AFC Championship Game will kickoff at 3:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. The NFC Championship Game will follow that day at 6:40 p.m. ET with Fox broadcasting it.