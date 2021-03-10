NFL releases Pittsburgh Steelers’ fifth-year option price tags

Allison Koehler
1 min read
For all of those who thought Pro Bowls were meaningless — especially the 2020 Pro Bowl — think again.

Per NFL Network’s Albert Breer, the league released a memo Wednesday announcing the fifth-year option amounts for 2018 first-round rookies.

Eligible for the Pittsburgh Steelers are safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. Fitzpatrick has been selected to two Pro Bowls, so his fifth-year option will come at a cost of $10.612 million. Edmunds, on the other hand, has been selected to zilch Pro Bowls, but the “playtime criterion” has been met. Edmunds fifth-year option will be $6.573 million should the Steelers pick it up.

The deadline to exercise is May 3.

Pittsburgh almost always exercises its fifth-year options, with the rare exception of linebacker Jarvis Jones and cornerback Artie Burns.

EDGE T.J. Watt’s fifth-year option was picked up in the 2020 offseason, so that’s what he’ll play on should Pittsburgh not sign him long-term this offseason.

