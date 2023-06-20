NFL releases important dates for 2023-24

The National Football League released a list of important dates for 2023-24 on Tuesday.

The dates, sent via a league press release, break down some more important dates between now and the end of 2024.

Among the most important for now, is the start of training camp. Teams can open training camps for rookies seen days before their earliest possible reporting date for veterans. That process can begin in mid-July, according to the press release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Other upcoming dates to keep an eye on include Aug. 29, when NFL teams need to cut down their active roster to a maximum of 53 players, and Oct. 2-3, the first week that players on the Physically Unable to Perform and Non-Football Injury list can begin practicing.

Here are some other important dates that were listed in the press release:

Jan. 8, 2024: Teams can begin signing free-agent players for the 2024 season The earliest date for clubs to extend the contracts of 2021 NFL Draft selections. (The Minnesota Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw in round 1)

Jan. 13, 2024: Beginning of the NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Feb. 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine

March 5, 2024: Deadline for teams to designate Franchise or Transition Tag players (keep an eye on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson).

March 11-13, 2024: Beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agents.

March 13, 2024: Free agency opens

April 15, 2024: Teams with a returning head coach can begin offseason workout programs.

May 2, 2024: Deadline for teams to exercise Fifth-Year Options for players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (again, keep an eye on Christian Darrisaw).

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire