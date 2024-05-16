NFL releases 2024 schedule: Who will the Carolina Panthers play next season?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Pro football fans got a glimpse into what’s in store for the upcoming season as the NFL released the 2024 schedule on Wednesday.

Following a bleak 2-15 campaign this past year, the Carolina Panthers are looking to turn a corner with first-year head coach Dave Canales at the helm. He and new general manager Dan Morgan hope to install a winning culture for a franchise that’s failed to make the playoffs since 2017.

The Panthers begin the season on the road against a familiar divisional opponent when they travel to New Orleans to square off against the Saints. One week later, Carolina will hold its home opener at Bank of America Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers, now led by former University of Michigan football coach and one-time Panthers quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

Other notable mentions for the Panthers’ 2024 slate include a trip abroad to Germany in Week 10, as the team faces the New York Giants in Munich. Carolina will then take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at home two weeks later. The Panthers close out regular season play with back-to-back divisional road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

You can view the entire schedule below (all times shown are Eastern Standard Time):

Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL schedule

