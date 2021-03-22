NFL releases the 2021 draft order, Seattle Seahawks currently hold fewest picks in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks were already heading into the 2021 NFL Draft without a ton of picks.

And now with the recent addition of guard Gabe Jackson, they will now hold the title with the fewest draft picks for this coming draft.

On Sunday, the NFL officially released the full 2021 NFL Draft order.

As expected, the Seahawks only hold just three picks in the draft.

The NFL has announced its complete 2021 NFL Draft order.



No team has more total picks than Minnesota's 11.



No team has fewer than Seattle, who owns just 3 (2nd round, 4th round, 7th round). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021

Of course, this was basically expected anyway.

Because of the big Jamal Adams trade, the Seahawks will not have either a first-round or a third-round pick in the year’s draft, as well as a 6th round pick.

The Seahawks traded away this year's sixth (208) during the 2020 draft for the seventh-round pick they used on tight end Stephen Sullivan.

Seattle also had a pick earlier in the seventh-round (235) that they acquired in their 2019 trade with Detroit to acquire CB Quandre Diggs, but they sent that pick to the Cincinnati Bengal last season for Carlos Dunlap.

Here is the Seahawks current 2021 Draft pick order:

Round 2, Pick No. 56 overall

Round 4, Pick No. 129 overall

Round 7, Pick No. 250 overall

The NFL Draft begins on April 29th and ends on May 1st.