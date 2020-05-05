NFL to release 2020 schedule in 3-hour special on Thursday

The 2020 schedule is almost here.

The NFL will officially drop a full schedule in a three-hour special starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, the “Schedule Release ’20” on the NFL Network, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

The schedule special will include analysis of every team’s schedule and divisional breakdowns, along with other presumed top matchups next fall. It will also include, per the release, remote interviews from league coaches and general managers.

The NFL schedule will be released Thursday on @nflnetwork at 8E/5P. Details👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/u08xJ9hSvh — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) May 4, 2020

The full schedule comes despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the sports world largely to a halt in recent weeks. Teams are already participating in virtual offseason training programs, and the league announced earlier on Monday that there will be no international games this season due to the virus.

The Miami Dolphins shared their preliminary plan for holding games this fall amid the pandemic on Monday, too. The team’s plan, CEO and president Tom Garfinkel shared on “Good Morning America,” included varied arrival times, exiting by row, ordering food pickups from seats and a reduced attendance capacity.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 68,500 deaths attributed to the virus.

Still, the NFL said over the weekend that it planned to start the season “on time” with games beginning on Sept. 10. Any changes due to the virus will come later.

“If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

