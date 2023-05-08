NFL will release 2023 schedule Thursday night

The NFL’s 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday night.

The league made it official this afternoon, announcing that the full schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with special programs on both NFL Network and ESPN.

A preview of the full schedule will come on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with NFL Network and ESPN announcing international games, Amazon announcing the first-ever Black Friday game, and select games being revealed on Fox & Friends, CBS Mornings, the Today show and Good Morning America.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly met with the league’s schedule makers today to make the final determination on the biggest games of the season, and now the schedule is set.

