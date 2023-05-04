NFL to release 2023 schedule during upcoming week

The NFL schedule is year round.

But the actual schedule is what’s up next on the schedule.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is expected to release every team’s upcoming 2023 schedule next week on May 11.

While the slate of games will fully be known then, we do already know the Bills’ upcoming opponents and the locations of each. We’re just missing the exact order. In addition, we know Buffalo will take their talents overseas to London as they’ll have a contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bills Wire will provide the schedule news when that information is made available.

As a reminder, here is the full list of upcoming opponents based on location:

Away opponents:

Home opponents:

Related

ESPN's Todd McShay sees value in Bills' Dalton Kincaid pick Grading the Buffalo Bills' 2023 NFL draft class Brandon Beane details how Bills-Jaguars first-round trade went down

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire