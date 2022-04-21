NFL to release 2022 schedule on May 12

In just a few weeks, we’ll know when the Rams will play each of their 14 opponents next season. The NFL announced on Thursday that it will reveal the complete schedule on May 12. It’ll be released in conjunction with a prime-time show on NFL Network, of course, which will air at 8 p.m. ET.

But before the full schedule is released, select games will trickle out in the weeks leading up to the big reveal. The Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup will be announced during the first round of the draft next week. Then on May 4, the international games will be announced. Select games will be released on May 9, and on the day the full schedule will be released, teams will announce their first home game opponent at 6 p.m. ET on May 12.

2022 NFL schedule release news. Here’s the announcement about how and when the sked will be announced. pic.twitter.com/msvrr7HyCL — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 21, 2022

As a reminder, the Rams’ opponents in 2022 are as follows, including each team’s record from last season.

Home

Seahawks (6-10)

49ers (10-7)

Cardinals (11-6)

Panthers (5-12)

Falcons (7-10)

Cowboys (12-5)

Raiders (10-7)

Broncos (7-10)

Bills (11-6)

Away

Seahawks (6-10)

49ers (10-7)

Cardinals (11-6)

Saints (9-8)

Buccaneers (13-4)

Packers (13-4)

Chiefs (12-5)

Chargers (9-8)

It’s by no means an easy slate of games, which is to be expected when you win your division and get a first-place schedule the following year.

As far as the Week 1 home opener, the Broncos, Cowboys, Raiders and Bills seem like the most probable candidates to face the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

