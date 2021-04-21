NFL to release 2021 schedule in prime time on May 12

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will release the full 2021 schedule on May 12. The league will do so, of course, with a prime time show on NFL Network, as it does each year.

In addition to the 17 regular-season games, we’ll also find out the dates and times of the Rams’ three preseason games.

The regular season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely to open the year on Thursday night at home as the defending Super Bowl champions. The season will end on Jan. 9, 2022, which is the result of the NFL adding an extra regular-season game for each team.

NFL is now slated to release its full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12, per sources. It’s the date to get more dates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2021

As a reminder, here are the Rams’ 14 opponents for next season

Home:

49ers

Seahawks

Cardinals

Buccaneers

Lions

Bears

Jaguars

Titans

Road:

49ers

Seahawks

Cardinals

Giants

Packers

Vikings

Texans

Colts

Ravens

It won’t be an easy schedule, as evidenced by their opponents’ projected win totals. Five of the teams they’ll face have projected win totals of at least 10, based on the lines set by BetMGM. Their weakest opponents are the Texans, Lions and Jaguars.