The NFL and NFLPA updated the COVID-19 protocols, sending a memo to the 32 teams Tuesday.

The league did not tweak its mask requirement for news conferences but did send a reminder about what now can be called the Aaron Rodgers Rule. The Packers quarterback did not wear a mask during indoor press conferences in violation of COVID-19 protocols, with his unvaccinated status coming to light last week after he tested positive for the virus.

“Clubs are reminded that any individual who is not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask at all times when inside the club facility,” the league’s reminder reads, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “This includes while giving media interviews or participating in media briefings conducted indoors either at the club facility or at the stadium on game day. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated may conduct media interviews outdoors or in the practice bubble without wearing a mask, provided that physical distancing is maintained at all times.”

Fully vaccinated players and staff now are required to undergo bye week re-entry testing anytime the club has three or more days off.

In addition, the protocols for fully vaccinated individuals to “test out” and return early after a positive test were tweaked. The basics remain the same: Asymptomatic for 48 hours, two negative tests 24 hours apart and return approved by club physician. Otherwise, fully vaccinated individuals who are positive can return after 10 days.

Teams now are allowed to hydrate multiple players using the same water bottle to “squirt” water into players’ mouths, and home teams are permitted to invite one fully vaccinated honorary captain to attend the coin toss for each game.

NFL reiterates unvaccinated players must mask up during indoor media interviews originally appeared on Pro Football Talk