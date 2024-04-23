NFL reinstates Eagles suspended CB/KR Isaiah Rodgers

The Eagles didn’t add an outside cornerback during the free-agent frenzy. Still, Howie Roseman wasn’t bothered because the talented GM had a potential star stashed on the reserve/suspended list.

Philadelphia always looks to add talent, and last August, the Eagles signed suspended cornerback/return specialist Isaiah Rodgers to a deal.

Eagles have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was subsequently placed on the Reserve/Suspended list and Waived DT Noah Elliss with an injury settlement. pic.twitter.com/ArE3Iew44W — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2023

The NFL suspended Rodgers for violating the league’s gambling policy in June, and the Colts waived him.

Rodgers spent a year out of the NFL, but now he’s back after being reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL reinstated today #Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He may participate in all team activities, effective immediately. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2024

A 5-10, 176-pound cornerback, Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts out of UMass in 2020.

Rodgers appeared in 45 games (10 starts), logging 88 tackles, ten passes defended, and three interceptions.

A phenomenal special teams standout, Rodgers became just the sixth rookie in Colts history to return a kickoff for a touchdown, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors during the 2022 season.

Rodgers has averaged 27.0 yards per kickoff return in his career and should flourish under the new rules.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire