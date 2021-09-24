NFL reinstates suspended All-Pro WR Josh Gordon

The NFL has decided to reinstate wide receiver Josh Gordon again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league gave their decision to the wideout on Friday. His representatives also released a statement, saying he’s ready for another opportunity:

Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Gordon originally applied for reinstatement in July. Per ESPN last week, the NFLPA had recommended to the league that the 30-year-old be reinstated.

In January, Gordon, who has repeatedly violated the league’s substance abuse policy, was suspended indefinitely for a second time by the NFL. In total, Gordon has been suspended six times.

The most recent suspension was for violations of the NFL’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

Prior to his latest suspension, Gordon had practiced with the Seahawks in 2020 but then his reinstatement was rescinded only days later that December. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gordon had a “setback” in his recovery from substance abuse.

In 2013, Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards and was named a first-team All-Pro. He was originally picked in the second round of the supplemental draft by the Browns in 2012. Gordon was eventually traded to the Patriots in September 2018 from the Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick after his suspension troubles began.

At this time, no teams have been connected to potentially being interested in Gordon.

