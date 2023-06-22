NFL to reinforce its gambling policy to players

The NFL is set to reassure that each player is well aware of the league’s gambling policy going forward.

No Buffalo Bills players have been in trouble with gambling but a string of players across the NFL have. Notably, now Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended the entire 2022 season for breaking that rule.

Four Detroit Lions players, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, are set to miss the beginning of the upcoming season, and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is reportedly the subject of a gambling investigation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Per ESPN, rookies will be required to attend mandatory educational sessions. In addition, NFL officials will make in-person visits to team facilities.

Topics to be covered will include, per the league via ESPN:

Don’t bet on the NFL Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel Don’t have someone bet for you Don’t share team “inside information” Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season Don’t play daily fantasy football

Related

Who was chosen by what team in the 2023 XFL rookie draft? Bills 53-man roster projection: Post-minicamp One player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023 (including the Bills)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire