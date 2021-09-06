NFL regular season should be no sweat for 49ers center Alex Mack

Regular season should be no sweat for 49ers center Mack originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Even during this dry summer, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo faced a challenge that he likened to playing football in the rain.

The issue will not be as big from this point forward as the 49ers open the regular season against the Detroit Lions. And it’s not just because the game will be played in a dome.

Veteran center Alex Mack, 35, became the butt of more than a few jokes during training camp because of the amount of sweat he produced. This was not a new phenomena, Mack said on Monday.

“That’s happened every year from here until forever,” he said. “That is a well-written story. I’m sure we can find some other articles.

“It’s hot. I don’t know what you want. It’s hot, you’re working hard.”

Garoppolo last month described the challenge of handling footballs that became drenched in Mack’s sweat.

“The best way to describe it is you’re playing in a dry game and all of the sudden it’s a rain game when you get the snap so if you’re not prepared for that, it can throw you off at times,” Garoppolo said.

Mack, who was chosen to the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, said his active sweat glands generally become less of an issue once the real games begin.

“In games it’s less of an issue because it’s easier,” Mack said. “You’re on the bench or hanging out. It’s not as hard, in terms of sweat mitigation.”

