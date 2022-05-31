With NFL regular-season kickoff 100 days away, 20 big questions linger throughout league

Tuesday marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the 2022 NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams and Bills, one of this year's AFC favorites.

At this point of the NFL calendar, teams are early on in the process of dusting off the rust of the offseason, acclimating rookies and free-agent additions to their new coaches and teammates and learning or re-learning their playbooks during voluntary workouts. Meanwhile, talent evaluators are determining what remaining short- and long-term issues with their rosters still require attention before training camps open in late July.

Much work remains to be done, and plenty of questions need answering. Here’s a rundown of 20 of the most pressing matters that need addressing over the course of the next 100 days.

1. When will the NFL determine Deshaun Watson’s fate?

The 23 civil suits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct against Watson are ongoing, and league officials have met with the Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback. Some within the league believe that Watson and the Browns could learn by early July whether he will face a suspension during the 2022 season or if the league will wait until all of his legal battles have concluded before making a determination, even if that means delaying any punishment to 2023.

2. How long will the Jon Gruden and Brian Flores lawsuits hang over the NFL?

League officials very much would like for both matters to go away as each legal battle could lead to embarrassing revelations. But it appears neither will just go away any time soon. A judge ruled last week that, despite the NFL’s desire for arbitration and not a trial, Gruden’s wrongful termination lawsuit against Goodell and the league will proceed. And Flores, who has sued the league for alleged racial discrimination in their hiring practices, has landed a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach job with the Steelers but isn’t backing down in his fight either.

3. What will the Browns do with Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland refuses to cut the former face of the franchise, seemingly hoping that eventually a team will offer what officials view as fair compensation. But, for now, the Browns have little leverage, and no one is in a hurry to fork over a bevy of draft picks or take on the $18 million fully guaranteed salary Mayfield is owed for 2022.

4. Will Lamar Jackson and others secure big paydays before camp?

The Ravens’ do-it-all quarterback remains on a deal set to expire after this year. Meanwhile peers such as Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen have received top-of-the-market deals. Jackson and the Ravens both say they want to get a deal done. However, Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent and is representing himself, didn’t attend voluntary workouts last week but reiterated his desire to remain with the team. It’s unclear who is advising the 25-year-old, but it will be interesting to see if he remains away during June’s mandatory minicamp.

5. Will any other disgruntled stars get paid?

Jackson isn't alone when it comes to his contract standoff. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also skipped last week's voluntary practices because he's unhappy with his current deal. The same goes for wide receivers Deebo Samuel (49ers), Terry McLaurin (Commanders). The Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chargers' Derwin James, Packers' Elgton Jenkins and Colts' Quenton Nelson rank among other prominent players seeking contract extensions this summer.

6. Who wins the Steelers’ starting QB job?

As Pittsburgh kicked off OTAs last week, new addition Mitch Trubisky got the nod ahead of holdover Mason Rudolph and first-round pick Kenny Pickett. But as coach Mike Tomlin stressed, nobody is winning or losing a job in May in shorts. Coaches will rotate the three throughout offseason practices, and possibly during training camp while taking their time to evaluate and settle on the successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

7. What will the 49ers do with Jimmy G?

Despite helping San Francisco to two NFC championships and a Super Bowl appearance in a three-year span, Jimmy Garoppolo faces an unclear future. The 49ers want Trey Lance to take over, but as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery on his throwing shoulder, the phone isn’t ringing for trade inquiries.

8. How much of Rodgers will the Packers see this offseason?

Aaron Rodgers got his contract extension and is happily remaining in Green Bay even though his team shipped top target Davante Adams to Las Vegas. But Rodgers still remained away as offseason practices began last week, as he has in years past. Unlike last year, Rodgers’ motivation doesn’t involve dissatisfaction with the team. Coach Matt LaFleur says he’s not concerned. However, with three rookie wide receivers and a free-agent addition (Sammy Watkins), offseason time with Rodgers could prove valuable for the new targets.

9. Will the Rams take care of Aaron Donald?

Entering the Super Bowl, talk of a potential retirement for Donald swirled. He and the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, but questions remain. The Rams would like to have him back, but Donald said recently on the "I Am Athlete" podcast he would be fine calling it a career if he doesn’t get a satisfactory contract extension. Said Donald: "I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I'm complete.” Does he mean it? Or are the words just negotiating tactics?

10. Can Patrick Mahomes’ new trio combine to replace or surpass Tyreek Hill?

Rather than award the speedy Hill a massive contract extension, the Chiefs traded him to Miami and in turn signed veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and drafted Skyy Moore. Mahomes still has Travis Kelce, and Mecole Hardman also return at wide receiver. But Hill is one of the most dangerous pass-catchers, in part because of his world-class speed. The three new targets will mean a different approach for the Chiefs, and the offseason and training camp will represent an important overhaul and retooling window for Mahomes, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy as the Chiefs try to remain atop an improved AFC West.

11. Can Brian Daboll save Daniel Jones?

Impressed with his work with Allen, the Giants hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach, charging him with the task of helping the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft reach his potential. Jones has struggled mightily with ball security, but the Giants spent resources on their offensive line hoping improved protection leads to a step in the right direction. Helping Saquon Barkley return to his pre-torn-ACL, impressive rookie form also tops Daboll’s to-do list. A strong run game could ease pressure on Jones. But plenty of questions about his decision-making and execution remain.

12. Can Ken Dorsey keep the Bills on track?

Daboll leaves a significant void in Buffalo. But coach Sean McDermott hopes continuity breeds further growth. He promoted Dorsey, who previously served as quarterback coach, to offensive coordinator. Buffalo and Allen have steadily climbed the ranks in each of the last four seasons, but the team and fan base are hungry for a Super Bowl, not just gaudy regular-season stats and a playoff appearance.

13. Is Jameis Winston healthy enough to start the season?

The Saints hope Winston can be the guy, but the quarterback is still recovering from the torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season. While he has received clearance to take part in offseason practices, beat reporters relay Winston is moving with a visible limp. Time will tell if Winston can start the season or even training camp with a full workload. The Saints signed Andy Dalton as insurance.

14. Will the Todd Bowles era produce continued success in Tampa?

Bruce Arians has retired, Tom Brady retired and then unretired, and now the Buccaneers turn to Bowles, the defensive coordinator who previously served as head coach of the Jets for four trying seasons. Armed with a stronger roster than his Jets teams, Bowles will try to get Tampa back to the Super Bowl, where he did a masterful job of game-planning for Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, Byron Leftwich and Brady figure to have even more freedom to collaborate and call shots on offense.

15. Are the Panthers, Seahawks and Texans truly satisfied at quarterback?

Three teams are set to enter the season with what looks like less-than-desirable quarterback situations. In Houston, second-year pro Davis Mills is projected to start. Seattle has a Geno Smith-Drew Lock showdown on tap. In Charlotte, Sam Darnold may get one final crack at proving he’s not a bust while third-rounder Matt Corral aims to become a surprise contender. At various points, all three teams have had their names linked to Mayfield and/or Garoppolo, but none have taken talks to a serious level. However, many people around the league still believe one of the veterans could wind up with one of these teams. Offseason practices could offer the coaching staffs of each team to further evaluate what they have, but as training camp approaches, it’s possible trade talks resume as coaches look for more established options.

16. Can Jalen Hurts solidify himself as the Eagles’ long-term starter?

Philly is set to enter a second straight season with Jalen Hurts as the starter, and the team is trying to give him everything he needs to succeed. Newly acquired A.J. Brown should pair with second-year pro DeVonta Smith to give Hurts a versatile receiver duo. But questions remain about his ability to capitalize. A second season in the same system should help the former second-round pick, but if he struggles to find improved consistency and effectiveness, it’ll be interesting to see if the intriguing Gardner Minshew works his way further into the picture.

17. Can Mike McDaniel turn Tua into the answer?

Hurts’ former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa also has a lot to prove entering Year 3. He has a new head coach in McDaniel and a new weapon in Hill. A 7-5 record and 67.8% completion rate in 2021 haven't been enough to quiet the doubts about Tagovailoa's abilities as an NFL starter. McDaniel’s No. 1 priority is to design an offense that will position Tua to deliver on the potential that the Dolphins saw in him when taking him fifth overall in 2020.

18. Will Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey recapture dominant forms?

Two of the NFL’s most dominant running backs endured extended injury absences in 2021, and now their teams are counting on healthy returns from each to improve their chances of competing. The Titans could be facing a year of regression, but a healthy Henry (who suffered broken foot in 2021) could help guard against that. The Panthers, meanwhile, could really use a healthy season from McCaffrey, who has played in just 10 games in the last two years, to ease pressure on their quarterbacks.

19. Do Bill Belichick and Mac Jones have enough support to lead the Patriots forward?

Gone is offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but Belichick hasn’t named an official replacement. Former special teams coach and ex-Giants coach Joe Judge is working with the Patriots quarterbacks, but it’s unclear who will call plays and if second-year pro Mac Jones will have the guidance he needs to continue his development. Belichick isn’t big on titles, but rolling without a proven quarterbacks coach or offensive guru on staff seems risky.

20. Can Matt Eberflus and his staff give Justin Fields the guidance and support that he needs?

The Bears spent the 11th pick of the 2021 draft on quarterback Justin Fields, but Matt Nagy and his staff failed to lead the rookie or the Bears as a whole to the success that ownership believed was possible. Enter Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and 37-year-old offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who has never handled full play-calling duties in the NFL. Questions remain about Fields’ supporting cast. Chicago did use the 71st pick on wide receiver Velus Jones, but the young quarterback could have to shoulder a heavy load in 2022.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 20 lingering questions around the NFL with season 100 days away