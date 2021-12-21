NFL refs put on blast after Bears’ Teez Tabor was penalized for tackling

Another Monday Night Football game for the Chicago Bears, another poor showing from the officials.

There were several questionable calls during Monday night’s game between the Bears and Vikings, which isn’t really a surprise considering the criticism the refs have received for some poor showings this season.

But there was no penalty more egregious than a low-block penalty called on safety Teez Tabor in the third quarter, where he was penalized for simply tackling running back Dalvin Cook.

At this point, NFL fans are just dumbfounded by the officiating this season, especially with this ludicrous flag on Tabor for simply playing football.

Teez Tabor just got penalized for tackling a ballcarrier. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 21, 2021

The NFL has a serious, serious problem. Especially when they will come out and defend the call on the field. https://t.co/kosAVmY7zq — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 21, 2021

There are bad calls, and then there's that. Teez Tabor was flagged for an illegal low block … while diving to make a tackle. Yikes. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 21, 2021

A personal foul for tackling. Ok… — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) December 21, 2021

Personal foul: playing football. Heckuva thing you’ve got going here, @NFLOfficiating. — dan durkin (@djdurkin) December 21, 2021

You can't go through a blocker to make a tackle. Everyone knows that. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 21, 2021

#Bears DB Teez Tabor just got penalized for playing defense. pic.twitter.com/Fy4DrMBQxp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2021

Can’t wait for @NFLOfficiating to come out with a video explaining how that was the correct call — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) December 21, 2021

I cannot say this enough, this has been the worst officiating #Bears year by a far mile I’ve ever seen and we’ve all been through a lot of rough years. This is remarkably bad — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) December 21, 2021

Refs will argue by the letter of the law the low block on Tabor was illegal and they’d be right if he actually hit the blocker’s legs.

Why show up if you’re not going to let them play football? — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) December 21, 2021

This is unreal that the refs are making these calls — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) December 21, 2021

It’s impossible to be a defensive player anymore in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2021

They just flagged Tabor for trying to make a tackle on an "illegal low block". My goodness. What's going on here, @NFL? — Bear Report (@BearReport) December 21, 2021

When even the booth is in full agreement with bad calls, that's such a bad look for the @NFL. #DaBears — Sam Householder (@SamHouseholder) December 21, 2021

Substandard play will bring you substandard officiating right with it. All too often a #Bears hallmark. https://t.co/CZkIHFA6nP — Dave Kerner (@DaveKerner) December 21, 2021

So the refs are trying to keep control of the game by only penalizing the Bears? — The Smart Guy / Sports Truth (@SmartGuySports) December 21, 2021

Goodness gracious, there’s just nothing fun about refs over-impacting drives. Also oh boy… that’s a gaffe and a half on the back-end 😬 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) December 21, 2021

Both of these things can be true: The officiating has been awful. And the Bears' lack of discipline has shown up too much. — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) December 21, 2021

It's every night. Every game. I just expect it now — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 21, 2021

Disgusting behavior from these referees. https://t.co/FhOgkoWWfk — Det. Bluto Mindpretzel (@_nje5) December 21, 2021

The league office needs to wake up. This is completely out of hand. @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/frCytHIi22 — Big Bob (@BigBobWins) December 21, 2021

Tackling is illegal now. 🆗🆒 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 21, 2021

Bears penalized twice tonight for tackling the opposition — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 21, 2021

So tackling a ball carrier is illegal now? — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) December 21, 2021

Is Teez Tabor supposed to just let him run free? Because apparently tackling is a penalty now. @NFLOfficiating let me know. #Bears #MINvsCHI — David Chasanov (@DavidChasanov) December 21, 2021

Every once in a while there’s a game that’s just so obviously rigged https://t.co/1X76ZN6niX — the other tbow (@theothertbow) December 21, 2021

Makes an all-world tackle to be flagged for doing so. Such BS. https://t.co/zyvrNVxDZD — KCinCypress62 (@KCinCypress62) December 21, 2021

The bears find themselves included on this page too much. As if they’re not bad enough on their own https://t.co/rbogPNQmdF — Dupree (@MadZooted) December 21, 2021

Call changed the whole game ! Yikes NFL officiating is mad questionable https://t.co/p3wJFoYWwG — BIG FMB (@fortmanny) December 21, 2021

I hate these referees. 3rd and 17 too. https://t.co/bLkN2fXgi8 — Chris Taylor (@HumCo707) December 21, 2021

Feel like refs take over games way more than they should. — Dave (@runbackdave) December 21, 2021

It’s every game now. The refs are a disaster in this league. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) December 21, 2021

Vikings cant move the ball so the refs do it for them — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 21, 2021

Are we sure these refs actually know the rules?#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) December 21, 2021

Vikings brought the Packers refs. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) December 21, 2021

Bears get a third down stop Refs: pic.twitter.com/Mv4yENIZmx — Max Haid (@maxhaid10) December 21, 2021

The Refs every time the Bears stop the Vikings offense: pic.twitter.com/zpvt46rC6H — TPS (@TotalProSports) December 21, 2021

Who did the refs bet on this game? pic.twitter.com/rCJWlBE2Vo — Max Haid (@maxhaid10) December 21, 2021

Matt Nagy is one more bad call away from punching a ref. First time he’s made fans smile all season. — Bears Nation (4-9) (@BearsNationCHI) December 21, 2021

