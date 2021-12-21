NFL refs put on blast after Bears’ Teez Tabor was penalized for tackling

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
Another Monday Night Football game for the Chicago Bears, another poor showing from the officials.

There were several questionable calls during Monday night’s game between the Bears and Vikings, which isn’t really a surprise considering the criticism the refs have received for some poor showings this season.

But there was no penalty more egregious than a low-block penalty called on safety Teez Tabor in the third quarter, where he was penalized for simply tackling running back Dalvin Cook.

At this point, NFL fans are just dumbfounded by the officiating this season, especially with this ludicrous flag on Tabor for simply playing football.

