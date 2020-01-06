NFL referee explains why Jadeveon Clowney wasn't flagged for hit on Carson Wentz

En route to losing their Wild Card game vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles lost their quarterback.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz was forced out with a head injury that he sustained at the 9:36 mark of the first quarter after a helmet to helmet collision with Jadeveon Clowney.

Scary hit on Carson Wentz, who is now in the locker roompic.twitter.com/8hAj2hRFJW — PFF (@PFF) January 5, 2020

Wentz remained in the game until the end of the series, but was eventually taken to the medical tent for evaluation with a concussion specialist. Wentz was later escorted to the Eagles locker room where he was eventually ruled out, leaving back-up Josh McCown to help lead Philadelphia to victory.

The replay of Clowney's hit led to a lot of anger on social media:

There wasn't a flag thrown on the play that knocked Wentz out. But why?

Referee Shawn Smith explains:

"He (Wentz) was a runner and he did not give himself up," Smith said via pool reporter Zach Berman. "We saw incidental contact, and in our judgment, we didn't rule that to be a foul."

Eagles head coach Doug Pedersen did not comment on Clowney's hit.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters weighed in, though.

"I told him that's a dirty play." Jason Peters had words for Jadeveon Clowney after hit that knocked out Wentz. pic.twitter.com/xUPFnUOVY7 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 6, 2020

Some are advocating harsh punishment for Clowney, even though no foul was called in the moment and referees explained their rationale behind not throwing a flag, given the time to go back and look again.

What will happen to the Seahawks defensive end? Fine? Suspension? Nothing?

We'll soon find out as the Seahawks prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field.

