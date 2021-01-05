NFL referee Clay Martin released from hospital

Charean Williams

Doctors have released NFL referee Clay Martin from the hospital, Cayden McFarland of KJRH Tulsa reports.

Martin was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital on Dec. 31. The NFL removed Martin from action on Dec. 21, the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Bengals, and placed him on the COVID-19 list.

Martin told McFarland he was “very thankful” to be home.

Referee Adrian Hill has replaced Martin the past two weeks.

