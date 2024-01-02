NFL referee Brad Allen, crew get another national TV game after Lions-Cowboys' controversy

NFL referee Brad Allen and his crew have endured criticism and sparked controversy so far this season, but they'll have another appearance on national television to close out the regular season.

Allen's crew, fresh off all the confusion at the end of last Saturday's Cowboys-Lions game, has been assigned to Saturday afternoon's contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

While the issue of a Lions offensive lineman reporting or not reporting as an eligible receiver on a crucial 2-point conversion play could have major implications on the Cowboys' and Lions' playoff paths, Saturday's game will have no impact on the Ravens, who have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Steelers, however, still have a remote chance at claiming an AFC wild-card spot.

Referee Brad Allen, center, huddles with other officials during a Dec.10 game between the New York Jets and the Houston Texans.

Here's a look at some of this season's questionable calls that will likely cost Allen and his crew a chance to officiate in the upcoming NFL playoffs.

Week 17: Two big calls in Cowboys-Lions game

With Detroit trailing Dallas by one point in the final minute last Saturday, Lions coach Dan Campbell called for a trick play on a potential go-ahead 2-point conversion. The Lions had offensive lineman Taylor Decker report as an eligible receiver, but Allen announced "No. 70," lineman Dan Skipper, had reported instead.

The confusion and subsequent penalty negated a successful completion to Decker in the end zone that would have put the Lions up 21-20. Detroit ultimately failed to get the conversion and lost by a point.

Less than two minutes earlier in the game, Allen called a tripping penalty on Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot, which nullified a 7-yard run by Tony Pollard. The 15-yard foul helped the Lions get the ball back for their touchdown drive.

Week 13: No pass interference on Green Bay's Carrington Valentine

Late in a Sunday night game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was attempting to lead a fourth-quarter comeback.

On a deep pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine initiated contact with the receiver before the ball arrived in what looked like a clear pass interference penalty. However, no flag was thrown and the the Chiefs ended up losing the game.

Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine defends on a pass intended for Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling late in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game in Green Bay.

Week 12: Saints upset over no-call

In the second quarter of an NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, Allen's crew did not call interference on a pass attempt from Saints QB Derek Carr to RB Alvin Kamara. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss was defending on the play, but never turned around to look for the ball and the pass fell incomplete.

The no-call forced the Saints to kick a field goal in a game they went on to lose 24-15.

