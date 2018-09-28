NFL RedZone: Crunch time for the Pats and Falcons, big tests for the rookie QBs and everything else to look out for in week four

Tom Brady will lose three in a row for the first time since 2002 if he can't beat the Dolphins on Sunday - Getty Images North America

The LA Rams have officially laid down the gauntlet. Now it's everyone else's job to try and catch them.

Jared Goff threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns (with a perfect passer rating of 158.3) to put to bed the dumb, nagging "is he a system quarterback?" question and power the Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Vikings.

Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods all went for over 100 yards and Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh both recorded big sacks to remind the rest of the NFL that this team can do it all.

The Rams now lead the league at 4-0, but could be joined there by two surprise packages by the end of the week. The express train that is the Kansas City Chiefs and the intriguing Miami Dolphins would both make big moves towards the playoffs with wins in week four.

And where can you catch all that action? NFL RedZone, of course. Seven hours of pure, uninterrupted football pumped directly into your welcoming, slightly bloodshot eyeballs. Here's everything to look out for this week.

Five games to dial in on

The Hurdler vs The Hopper

Josh Allen hurdles Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in the Bills' 27-6 win last week Credit: (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today)

The Bills turned the NFL on its head last weekend by handing the Vikings their torched behinds on a silver platter. This was a team we thought might be worse than the 0-16 Browns, against one many tipped for the Super Bowl.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen picked apart the supposedly formidable Minnesota defense with both his arm and his legs, but what was even more impressive was how the Bills defense shrugged off a shocking first two weeks to shut out Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen for the first three quarters.

Now they have the chance to dial up more hurt on the NFC North with a trip to Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers is attempting to drag the Packers to the playoffs on one leg.

It's a battle of contrasting quarterbacks: one proven, precise, but limited in his movement; the other raw, erratic, but an incredible athlete with nothing holding him back. Rodgers should have enough, but nothing would surprise me anymore.

Story Continues

The Brady Bunch gets cancelled?

The Miami Dolphins are out to prove a point in New England Credit: (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Dolphins are a strange 3-0 team. No one is really talking about them or giving them much respect, but they can change all that in an instant if they can go into Foxborough on Sunday and beat up the Patriots.

In New England Tom Brady hasn't played this poorly since the start of the 2014 season. Just like four years ago he's not connecting with receivers downfield and struggling to move the ball. What happened to the Pats in 2014, you ask? Oh, they won the Super Bowl.

What I'm saying is we're used to New England taking a bit of time to warm up, but this season feels just a little different. They're letting teams run on them, giving up a lot of third down conversions and generally just look beatable.

If this were in Miami I might be predicting the Dolphins to condemn the Pats to three straight defeats for the first time since 2002. In Foxborough? I dunno, that feels like a foolish thing to do.

Unstoppable beard meets immovable Mack

Ryan Fitzpatrick is breaking records, but now faces a formidable Bears defense Credit: (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

This is the most fascinating matchup of week four. Ryan Fitzpatrick's Bucs - averaging a league-leading 473.3 yards per game - take on what may be the best defense in the NFL in the Chicago Bears.

The game will hinge on just how much cold water Khalil Mack and his new pals can pour on Fitzpatrick, who is playing like Salt Bae (sorry for the two-year old reference) carving up the league with a white hot kitchen knife. Because while the Bears defense is exciting, the offense is struggling big time, and Mitchell Trubisky doesn't stand a chance if this turns into a shootout.

The Bucs are currently averaging 34 points per game. The most Trubisky has ever put up in his 15 NFL starts? 33. The North Carolina project isn't developing the way the Bears need him to - a fact that'll weigh more on their minds given they passed up on none other than Patrick Mahomes to take him.

The Bears are second in the league with 2.7 takeaways per game right now. To win on Sunday they're going to need to raise that average further, and probably take at least one to the house. Thankfully for them, Fitzpatrick isn't exactly shy of throwing picks.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland is yours

Baker Mayfield starred in the Browns' first win in 635 days against the Jets last week Credit: (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

How will Baker Mayfield handle his first NFL start? He was the league's best rated passer in week three after replacing the concussed Tyrod Taylor and leading the Browns to their first win in 635 days, and now suddenly Cleveland look like a real team which can cause anyone trouble.

Their defense has the most takeaways in the league and with Emmanuel Ogbah returning to line up across from Myles Garrett they're now blessed with one hell of a pass rush. Yes, with Mayfield and this fast, hungry defense, Cleveland finally have the ingredients to win football games.

Winning football games is something the Raiders have been horrible at this season. In all three of their opening matches they've led at halftime, and in all three they've lost. Actually, the Raiders haven't won a game in more than 300 days - that's almost halfway to a Brownsian streak.

The key to a Raiders victory will be Derek Carr protecting the ball, running down the clock with Marshawn Lynch and limiting the Browns' big play opportunity.

A nailbiter for the dilapidated Dirty Birds

Tevin Coleman could be key again for the Falcons as they travel to Cincinnati Credit: (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal)

It's only week four, but this might be a must-win game for the Falcons. Slipping to 1-3 in a division with the Saints, Panthers and Buccaneers might not be an option - there's every chance a 10 or even 11-win team may miss the playoffs in the NFC South.

Both the Falcons and Bengals are struggling with injuries. The Falcons' defense was already in tatters when they lost Ricardo Allen last week, while the Cincinnati offense isn't the same without center Billy Price and star running back Joe Mixon.

The saving grace for Atlanta is they can safely say they've fixed their problems in the red zone - they've been perfect since the week one nightmare against Philadelphia. With Devonta Freeman practising again and Tevin Coleman running well in his absence, the Falcons will look to exploit the Bengals' leaky rush defense in the same way Carolina did last week.

Five players to keep an eye on

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys)

Ezekiel Elliott blows through the Giants' defensive line for a big run Credit: (Matthew Emmons/USA Today)

The Lions' defense has given up more rushing yards than any team in the league. Enter: Ezekiel Elliott, who's had a surprisingly quiet start to the season given he's tied for first in yards on the ground over three games.

All eyes will be on whether Detroit's Kerryon Johnson can repeat his 101-yard performance against the Patriots, but Elliott could go haywire on the other side. With the rest of the Cowboys offense struggling, they need him to.

Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints)

Cameron Jordan leads the league in sacks so far this season Credit: (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today)

We've heard a lot about how terrible the Giants' offensive line is, and that's because it's true. Like JJ Watt last week, Cameron Jordan will be licking his lips at the prospect of dumping two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning onto the turf (gently, without his body weight) on Sunday.

Jordan already has four sacks on the season, it could be six or seven by the time he's done here.

Rosen was given his first taste of NFL action in a cameo against the Bears Credit: (Joe Camporeale/USA Today)

Rosen's in at QB in Arizona, and everyone except Sam Bradford is grateful for it.

Rosen ran a pro-style offense at UCLA, which means a) it should be easier for him to get used to NFL playbooks and defenses, b) he can't lean on his offensive coordinator throwing in some college plays like other rookies. Even a glimmer of excitement from this Cardinals offense against the Seahawks would be an improvement.

Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts)

Darius Leonard has an incredible 41 tackles over the first three games of the season Credit: (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The second-round rookie linebacker has more tackles than anyone else in the league so far this season, and is a big parts of why this Colts defense has surprised so many people.

Indianapolis have an excellent record against the rival Texans, and dropping them into an 0-4 pit of despair is something they would take nothing but glee in.

Matt Breida (San Francisco 49ers)

Running back Breida has been a surprise factor in San Francisco Credit: (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The player tied with Elliott as the NFL's leading rusher? Matt Breida. No one saw that coming, but the 49ers are going to have to rely on him even more now Jimmy Garoppolo has been struck down by the Football Gods.

With CJ Beathard now under centre expect a lot of the attack to go through Breida against a Chargers team with a below-average run defense.

Five bold predictions