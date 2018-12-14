NFL RedZone companion, week 15: Steelers must break Patriots duck and Bears can overthrow NFC North

Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown in the Patriots' win over the Steelers last season - AP

Hands up who saw Thursday night's result coming? I'm not ashamed to admit I 100 per cent did not. As good as the Chargers are, at Arrowhead and without Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler I thought the Chiefs would have too much for them, but a stunning fourth-quarter comeback means LA have now joined Kansas City at 11-3 and have a genuine shot at a first-round playoff bye. More on how the playoff picture's looking here.

That picture is about half painted now. If Neil Buchanan were creating it from shoes, old T-shirts and pieces of fruit you'd be able to shout what it was at the telly, but there are still plenty of twists and turns to come. Only four teams have booked their place in the postseason to date, and six of the eight divisions are still up for grabs.

So yeah, you could say this week is massive. With the Rams and Eagles playing on Sunday night and the Panthers going to New Orleans on Monday there are 13 games left to get stuck into on NFL RedZone this week. Here's what you should be looking out for.

Five games to dial in on

Steelers must right ship against old foes New England

Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady will face off again this Sunday Credit: AP Photo/Don Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in full tailspin mode. Just three weeks ago they were heading for a first-round bye, now they may well miss out on the playoffs altogether. You couldn't pick a worse time for the Patriots to come to town, and yet here they are, angry about last week's bonkers defeat in Miami and ready to take it out on the black and gold. Pittsburgh have lost their last five games against the Patriots. Their last win against Belichick's men was back in 2011. You need to win two of your last three and are going to New Orleans next week. No pressure to snap this miserable streak then, yeah?

The one slither of good news for the Steelers is Ben Roethlisberger is fit to play after last week's rib injury. James Conner hasn't been ruled out, but also hasn't practised yet this week, so even if he does play you'd expect his role to be minimal. Jaylen Samuels has failed to prove himself in Conner's absence, but the Steelers are going to need him to pull something out the bag on Sunday. You're probably not going to beat the Patriots by throwing the ball 50 times.

Last week was obviously a strange one for New England. Even ignoring the Gronk-at-safety mishap on the final play, the Patriots' situational football was uncharacteristically poor, and it undid one of Tom Brady's best performances of the season. Miami is to the Patriots what New England is to the Steelers, though, so I'm inclined to put it down to a blip. Gronkowski looked like his old self on offense last week, and Josh Gordon is starting to get really hot. The Patriots offense is moving up the gears just in time for January, and even at Heinz Field it's hard to look past them in this game. Pittsburgh could be in meltdown by Sunday night.

Bears' chance to plant flag in NFC North

Khalil Mack scores a pick six in the Bears' defeat to the Packers earlier this season Credit: AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Everyone had the Bears improving this season, not many had them winning the NFC North. That's what they can achieve on Sunday, and what better way to do it than by turning over the hated Green Bay Packers, the very same team who have used them as a whipping boy for the past two decades. Yep, this one would be as delicious as a Lou Malnati's deep dish in Chicago.

The Packers were much better last week under Joe Philbin. Both Aarons, Rodgers and Jones found it fairly easy work dicing up the Falcons defense, but the difference between that outfit and the Bears is like comparing Bollinger and Vimto (no disrespect meant to the grape juice kings). Chicago's defense has been rightly heaped with praise all season, but the way they completely took apart the Rams last week makes me see them as a Super Bowl frontrunner. I know the league is all about offense this season, but the Bears are built like champions. They have a defense that not only shuts teams down but consistently comes up with massive turnovers, a multi-pronged rushing attack with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, and a solid quarterback capable of chasing a game when called upon.

The Packers still have a shot at the playoffs, but they have to win out, starting this week. Rodgers pulled off that miraculous upset all the way back in week one, but do you really see it happening again? The guard is changing in the North, we will all witness that in HD glory on Sunday.

Can Colts halt charging Cowboys?

Amari Cooper scored three touchdowns against the Eagles last week Credit: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY

The Colts really need this one. Indy are still chasing that open sixth seed in the AFC, but they welcome Dallas with the Cowboys on a five-game win streak and playing as well as anyone in the league. Like Chicago, the Cowboys' success is built largely on their defense and running game, but it's Amari Cooper who's taken them to the next level. People are hot and cold on Cooper, but his elite talent was on full display against the Eagles last week. He practically carried Dak Prescott on a fairly poor day for the Dallas QB, even coming up with the unlikely game-sealing touchdown grab when Dak seemed determined to throw a pick.

The Colts bounced back well from that disappointing defeat in Jacksonville to beat the Texans in Houston last week. After a shaky start Andrew Luck was outstanding from the second quarter onwards, as was TY Hilton, who caught for 199 yards despite playing through a painful injury.

These two match up really well. I can't wait to see Ezekiel Elliott up against should-be Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard and how Luck will fare against a defense giving up fewer points than everyone but Baltimore. In Dallas I'd feel comfortable picking the Cowboys, in Indianapolis I really don't, but I'm going to do it anyway.

Everything on the line for Giants and Titans

Derrick Henry had a special game for the Titans last week Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY

Not many outside New York believe the Giants can make the playoffs, but that dream will officially be dead if they can't beat the Titans on Sunday. The Titans head to the Big Apple needing a win, too. They have a much more believable playoff race of their own on their hands - two wins may be enough - but they have a real habit of slipping up embarrassingly after their most impressive losses.

Last week against the Jaguars was impressive alright. Derrick Henry's 238-yard, four touchdown display was a worldie for the ages, and the Giants' rush defense is almost statistically identical to Jacksonville's. Henry's monster night isn't repeatable (watch him make a mockery of me now!) but another 100-yarder would be nice, wouldn't it? The Titans need more out of Marcus Mariota too. He was great through November but didn't really get going last Thursday. New York's pass defense is there for the taking if he wants it.

It looks as if the Giants will be without Odell Beckham for another week. His quad, and I quote, "ain't right", so Eli Manning will once again be relying on the brothers Shepard (note: not actually brothers) in the passing game when he's not giving the ball to Saquon Barkley. There's an argument for that being never. The G-Men are electric whenever Barkley has the ball in his hands. He's only had one game all season with less than 100 yards from scrimmage, and is already one of the very best backs in the NFL 14 tilts into his short career. Who needs a quarterback, right?

Another miracle in Minneapolis?

Kenyan Drake runs in the game-winning touchdown against the Patriots Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Last year we got the Minneapolis Miracle, last week we got the Miami Miracle, and now those two teams meet needing a couple of wins to continue playing football in January. Nothing miraculous about that, but these are two flawed teams unlikely to make much of a dent if they do reach the promised land.

There's been a lot of chat about Kirk Cousins this week, how he's failed to live up to expectations and how the Vikings have regressed with him under centre. All of that is true - when the Vikes handed Cousins that $84 million contract they expected him to take them to the top of the mountain, but this team's issues run deeper than the quarterback position. The offensive line is a disaster, which has led to Minneapolis having the second-worst rushing attack in the league despite having stars in the backfield, and the defense is struggling to make the type of impact it did last year. Where are the turnovers?

The Dolphins are just the definition of an average football team. They do nothing terribly and nothing terribly well, sometimes it's as simple as that. Ryan Tannehill is at least proving himself to be a significant upgrade on Brock Osweiler, and he drew a good game out of Kenny Stills last week. Stills is one of the keys to this offense. Another is Kenyan Drake, who is still being criminally underused to the point where it's tough to make sense of Adam Gase's thinking. Put the ball in the hands of your best players, it ain't that hard!

Five players to keep an eye on

Lamar Miller (RB, Houston Texans)

Lamar Miller has rushed for 909 yards for the Texans this season Credit: John Glaser/USA TODAY

The run game has been one of the keys to the Texans' success this season, and much of that is down to Miller having a great year. He can go over a thousand rushing yards for the season with 91 against the Jets this week, and you'd think he has a good chance of getting there because, well, it's the Jets.

Miller already has four tons this year, but just the one touchdown. He's due, don't you think?

Bradley Chubb (LB, Denver Broncos)

Bradley Chubb already has 12 sacks this season Credit: AP Photo/Ralph Freso

In other years Chubb would be the de facto Defensive Rookie of the Year, but this season's class is so strong he may only just scrape the top five.

Chubb has 12 sacks on the year, the most in Broncos history for a rookie, and has a shot at breaking Jevon Kearse's all-time rookie record of 14.5. The Browns have done a good job of keeping Baker Mayfield clean recently, but they've not come up against a pass rush duo like Chubb and Von Miller. Side note: Chubb will be lining up opposite his cousin Nick on Sunday - let's see how that goes down.

Eddie Jackson (S, Chicago Bears)

Eddie Jackson has three picks in his last four games Credit: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY

Aaron Rodgers broke an NFL record last week - he's now thrown 368 passes without an interception, but the Chicago Bears are waiting for him. Among them is Eddie Jackson, who has three picks in his last four games, one of which he took to the house.

I'd never want to bet on Rodgers giving the ball away, but with Jackson and Kyle Fuller in the mix there's probably no better time.

Jared Cook (TE, Oakland Raiders)

Jared Cook catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot

Jared Cook is pretty much the only good pass catcher left in Oakland, and with Derek Carr looking good these past few weeks he's getting some serious production. Cook's gone over 100 yards in each of his last two games, and now gets to play the Bengals, who have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Easy money.

Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens)

Lamar Jackson held his own against the Chiefs last week Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jackson is a player to watch every week, but Tampa Bay have a god awful passing defense and aren't a lot better at stopping the run, this could be a big day for the rookie on his first start as Baltimore's 'official' QB1.

Jackson is yet to pass over 200 yards in an NFL game, but his rushing stats go as follows: 119 yards, 71 yards (TD), 75 yards (TD), 67 yards. He also has at least 11 attempts in each of his last three games after his outrageous 26 on full debut. That's fantasy catnip, right there.

Predictions

Texans beat Jets, Broncos beat Browns, Cowboys beat Colts, Vikings beat Dolphins, Titans beat Giants, Jaguars beat Redskins, Falcons beat Cardinals, Raiders beat Bengals, Bears beat Packers, Bills beat Lions, Ravens beat Buccaneers, Seahawks beat 49ers, Patriots beat Steelers, Rams beat Eagles, Saints beat Panthers.