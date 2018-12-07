NFL RedZone companion, week 14: Chiefs' #1 offense vs Ravens' #1 defense, and will the Pats slip up in Miami again?

Can the Baltimore Ravens' defense stop the runaway Chiefs? - FR67404 AP

It's really week 14? Already? The calendars don't lie, which means for fans of most NFL franchises there are only four weeks until attention turns from the field back to the draft, and the cycle of hope starts all over again. For some (hey Raiders, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers fans!) that cycle refreshed weeks ago.

This week's NFL action kicked off with one of the best games from a running back you are ever likely to see. Derrick Henry went absolutely wild on the Jaguars, rushing for 238 yards and four - count them, four - touchdowns at an absurd average of 14 yards per carry. In amongst that was a record-equalling 99-yard score on which he made two Jaguars defenders look like little schoolboys. Make a damn tackle!

With bye weeks now ancient history there is pleeeenty of football to get stuck into on this week's NFL RedZone. The Rams and Bears play in the late game and the Seahawks and Vikings have to wait until Monday night for their vital NFC wild card battle, but that still leaves 13 games to keep up with during your seven-hour Sunday night stint on the sofa. Here's what to look out for this week.

Five games to dial in on

Will Miami curse strike again for the Pats?

Tom Brady and the Patriots have a poor record in Miami recently Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

When Tom Brady hangs up his bionic arm in 2056 he won't be taking his kids on holiday to Disneyland. That's partly because they'll all be in their forties, but it's also because Tom Brady hates Florida. The Patriots have lost four of their last five visits to Miami, who always raise their game when the perennial division champs come to town. Shame about the rest of the time, but there's no denying the Dolphins have Tom Brady's number. If they beat him again on Sunday they'll move to 7-6, and it'll be impossible to keep ignoring them in the AFC wild card race.

And yet, despite all the history, it's really hard to see the Patriots losing this one. It's a massive game for the Pats, who are still chasing that first-round playoff bye, and they look to be clicking into gear, just as they always do in December. Brady has Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Sony Michel and James White all healthy and playing well. Sure, Gronk hasn't been the monster we're used to this season, but you know he's going to pop up with some game-changing plays now we've hit the big boy part of the season.

The Dolphins continue to be one of the NFL's most uninspiring outfits. Cornerback Xavien Howard has been the star man - he has four picks in the last two weeks - but Adam Gase seems bizarrely reticent to put the ball in the hands of his most talented players. We need more Kenyan Drake. We need more Kenny Stills.

Cowboys' elite defense should be too good for Philly

Cowboys defenders celebrate Jourdan Lewis' fourth quarter interception against the Saints Credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Cowboys' win over the Saints last Thursday might have been the most impressive performance by any team all season. It also marked their fourth straight victory after failing to win back-to-back games through weeks 1-10. It would be very typical of Jason Garrett's Cowboys to lay an egg at home against the Eagles here, but there's no doubting Dallas are a much better side than the Super Bowl champions right now.

Only the Ravens are giving up fewer points per game than the Cowboys, and the Eagles have struggled to move the ball all season. They finally got Golden Tate involved against the Redskins last week, but otherwise far too much weight has been lumped on the very capable shoulders of Zach Ertz. However, if Tate's game on Monday is a sign of things to come then Philly still have an outside shot at the playoffs. The Eagles offense has felt like a guitar being played with a capo all season, but Tate has the ability to unlock it in the way Amari Cooper has in Dallas.

This still feels like a good match-up for the Cowboys, though. There are so many players on their defense - Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith in particular - playing lights out at the moment, and if they can put the breaks on the Saints' league-leading offense they can do it to anyone. On offense Dak Prescott has improved since the addition of Cooper, but it's really all about Ezekiel Elliott, who has over 130 yards from scrimmage and at least one touchdown in each of his last four games. A win will give the Cowboys some breathing space atop the NFC East, this is no time to let it slip.

A must-win for the Colts in Houston

The Texans beat the Colts in overtime earlier this season Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY

This should be a good one. The Colts travel to Houston needing a win to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Texans are looking to make it 10 straight wins and make a real case for a bye in the AFC. Let's start with the Texans, whose style of football is a little old school compared with the rest of the league's leading teams. They're running the ball more than any team except the Seahawks, using Deshaun Watson's relatively conservatively and relying a lot on a defense which is fourth in the league in turnovers and consistently making big plays.

The Colts were completely shut down by the Jaguars' resurrected 2017 defense last week and struggled against the turnover-happy Dolphins the week before - cause to worry then, against a unit which is better than both. The Colts have been a lot of fun this season and it's been easy to get caught up in the hype, but when you look at their roster it's clear they don't have the playmakers to take apart great defenses. There's only so much Andrew Luck can do.

The Texans can all but clinch the AFC South with a win. They needed overtime to beat the Colts back in week four, but I think they will get it done without too much stress this week. I expect Luck to bounce back from leaving a doughnut on the scoreboard in Jacksonville, but the January dreams may be one year too early for this young, hungry and talented outfit.

Mark Sanchez: Redskins' saviour?!

Mark Sanchez will make his first start for the Redskins this week Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Three weeks ago it looked like Mark Sanchez was finished in the NFL. Now he has a chance to quarterback a team in the playoffs. To gain that honour he's first going to need to beat the Giants, who have begun to look a little frisky just as it's become too late to matter. Redskins fans would have chalked this game up as an easy win a month ago, but now it's impossible to call. Who knows whether Sanchez will be even serviceable at the quarterback position, especially with such a lack of weapons surrounding him. Remember, this is a player who hasn't won an NFL regular season start in four years.

Another concern is Adrian Peterson, who has slowed down in the last few weeks. Yes, he had that incredible 90-yard touchdown run last week, but Peterson had eight more carries in that game and didn't pass 100 yards. A week prior he averaged just 2.9 yards per carry against the Cowboys, and 3.2 before that against the Texans. Peterson is 33 now, it's not absurd to suggest age might be catching up with him as we reach witching hour in the season.

Opposite Peterson will be the future of the running back position, Saquon Barkley. Already one of the five best backs in the league, Barkley alone has made the Giants worth watching this year. These past few weeks have proven they're more of a 6-10 outfit than a 3-13 one, and there's reason to believe they can challenge next year with a new face under centre. This is a tough game to pick, but I'll take the G-Men. Washington have too many variables.

Do the Ravens stand a chance of stopping the Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes hugs Spencer Ware, who is a key player for the Chiefs now Kareem Hunt has been cut Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot

Here we go then, we've got the league's top scoring offense against its stingiest defense - and yet I can only see this game going one way. Lamar Jackson has steered the Ravens to three straight wins since taking over as quarterback, but asking him to hang with the rampant Chiefs is surely a step too far this early in his career. To win on Sunday I think Baltimore's defense will need to keep Kansas City below the 25-point mark, something no other team has achieved yet this year. To do that, they are going to need to make turnovers, and while the Ravens defense may be miserly, only San Francisco have fewer takeaways this season. How's that for a shocking stat?

This game's big subplot is how the Chiefs' running game fares in its second week without Kareem Hunt. You can look at the fact they put up 40 points last week and assume they barely noticed his absence, but that's far from the truth. Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing and they really stuggled to get anything going at all on the ground. The Chiefs' air attack may be next level, but they're not going to win the Super Bowl without a running game. It's hard to see the returning Charcandrick West doing much to fill that Hunt-sized hole, but he at least adds some back-up for Spencer Ware, who must now step up to the plate.

Five players to keep an eye on

Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers)

It's all change for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Credit: Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY

The Packers aren't going to change overnight - we'll have to wait until next season and the new full-time coach to see what the future holds in Green Bay, but it'll still be very interesting to see if there's anything different about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense in his first season without Mike McCarthy since he was a rookie.

This Packers-Falcons clash looked like a barn-burner before the season started, now it's nothing but a side note between two NFC also-rans. The NFL works in mysterious ways.

Justin Jackson (RB, Los Angeles Chargers)

Chargers running back Justin Jackson scores a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Steelers Credit: Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY

Melvin Gordon still isn't practising and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said this week that Austin Ekeler is a little burnt out, and will need to split more carries down the stretch. This leaves an opportunity for Justin Jackson, who led the team with 63 rushing yards and a score against the Steelers at an average of 7.9 per carry.

The rookie out of northwestern barely played until week 12, when he had another impressive showing against the Cardinals, averaging 8.1 yards per carry for a total of 57 that day. Jackson is a slippery back who can break tackles, and his fresh legs could be a vital part for Los Angeles as we draw into January.

Alvin Kamara (RB, New Orleans Saints)

Alvin Kamara could see a heavy workload against the Buccaneers this weekend Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Alvin Kamara hasn't scored a touchdown in two weeks! What a waste of space! The Saints running back could be set up for a monster game this weekend though. The weather is expected to be stormy in Tampa, meaning we should expect to see both teams running the football more, and Michael Thomas is also doubtful to play, which will further increase Kamara's workload.

I have a feeling his fantasy owners are going to be very happy people on Sunday night.

Zay Jones (WR, Buffalo Bills)

Zay Jones celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after a two-point conversion against the Dolphins Credit: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY

Jones has been hot and cold this season. He scored two touchdowns last week against the Dolphins, and had 93 yards in week 10 against the Jets, but sandwiched between that was a game without a single reception against the Jaguars.

Jones should become the Bills' de facto number one receiver down the stretch, especially now Kelvin Benjamin has been trimmed from the roster. He and Josh Allen seem to be on the same page, so he could be worth a fantasy punt against the same team he hurt just four weeks ago.

Chandler Jones (DE, Arizona Cardinals)

Chandler Jones sacks Raiders quarterback Derek Carr Credit: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona may be enduring a miserable season, but at least Chandler Jones is having fun. Only Aaron Donald and Von Miller have more sacks than Jones this season, and now he gets to go up against Matthew Stafford, who's been hitting the deck as often as Neymar.

Jones is an elite pass rusher the Cardinals can't afford to lose through this rebuild - their defense has actually been pretty solid this season, it's the offense that needs tearing up.

Predictions

Patriots beat Dolphins, Giants beat Redskins, Panthers beat Browns, Packers beat Falcons, Texans beat Colts, Chiefs beat Ravens, Bills beat Jets, Saints beat Buccaneers, Chargers beat Bengals, Broncos beat 49ers, Lions beat Cardinals, Cowboys beat Eagles, Steelers beat Raiders, Rams beat Bears, Seahawks beat Vikings.