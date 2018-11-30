NFL RedZone companion, week 13: Mayfield's Browns look to end Texans' streak and Richard Sherman's back in Seattle

Richard Sherman returns to Seattle to face his old team this week - FR171457 AP

Are you ready for some serious football? We're right into it now. Bye weeks are over, there are five games left in the season and the playoff race is starting to sizzle. It's week 13, and the Cleveland Browns are still in the hunt!

The week kicked off with a scoreline which made me do a double-take when I reached for my phone this morning. The Dallas Cowboys limited Drew Brees and the destructive Saints to just 10 points in one of the most impressive wins by any team all season. They suddenly look like the real deal.

The Chargers and Steelers are this week's Sunday night game, and the Eagles and Redskins play on Monday Night Football, which means we have 13 games to get into on NFL RedZone this week. Here's everything you should look out for during your seven hours of commercial-free football. Thanks for that one, Scott.

Five games to dial in on

Kirk Cousins can prove his worth against Brady

Can Cousins beat Rodgers and Brady in back-to-back games? Credit: USA TODAY

What better way to earn your monster contract than to beat two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game in back-to-back weeks? Kirk Cousins outplayed Aaron Rodgers as the Vikings downed the Packers last Sunday, and now he travels to Foxborough to take on Tom Brady, in a game with big playoff implications in both conferences. If the Pats slip to 8-4 they'll probably have to win out to secure a first-round bye, while defeat for the Vikings will likely leave them on the outside in the NFC.

Minnesota's passing game is in great shape with Cousins, but their rush attack has been dire. They're 30th in the NFL in yards on the ground and star back Dalvin Cook has gone over 40 just once in his six appearances, without finding the end zone. Offensive line problems are hard to fix mid-season, but the Vikings only have four weeks left to do it if they want to stand any chance of making a dent in January - right now this team reeks of a one-and-done outfit.

The Patriots have their own issues. Get your tiny violins out, because Tom Brady has only been playing like a top 10 quarterback this season, rather than the de facto number one. They haven't quite looked like the usual Super Bowl-bound juggernaut yet, but this is the point in the year, post-Thanksgiving, when New England tend to come alive. These next four weeks are when it's really worthwhile evaluating the Patriots, everything that comes before is preamble.

I think the Pats win this game four times out of five, which is why I have to take them this week, but I absolutely see a scenario where Cousins gets hot and flames this middling defense. Win this and the Vikes earn the respect of the league.

Can Browns' revived offense upset Texans' winning streak?

Nick Chubb catches a touchdown pass in the Browns' win over the Bengals Credit: USA TODAY

This is the most intriguing match-up of the week. The Texans are on an eight-game winning streak and have their eyes on an AFC playoff bye, but the Browns have been a completely different proposition since the coaching reshuffle. Baker Mayfield is playing lights out football and has gone 10 touchdowns for 10 in the red zone since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator. Nick Chubb is glowing in the feature back role, and the defense is still making plays - only the Bears have more turnovers than Cleveland this season.

The Browns have only just won their first road game in three years, asking them to go back-to-back against the hottest team in the league is surely too much? And yet stranger things have happened in the NFL this month alone. This is a real test for Mayfield going up against one of the league's most fearsome pass rushes and a noisy secondary - one the young, confident quarterback will relish.

The Texans had their most impressive win of the year last time out against the Titans. Deshaunt Watson was clean and effective, Lamar Miller had a monster 162-yard game on the ground and Demaryius Thomas made his first real impact. He only caught four passes for 38 yards, but two of those were successful targets in the end zone. With DeAndre Hopkins often double covered in red zone situations Thomas could become an extremely useful weapon for Watson in the final third. Prediction: Houston, but I just have this nagging feeling...

Project: Run The Table starts here for Denver

Phillip Lindsay rushed for over 100 yards again against the Chargers last week Credit: AP Photo

The Broncos looked dead two weeks ago, now I think they're heading to the playoffs. They've just beaten the Chargers and Steelers - two of the AFC's best teams - in consecutive weeks, and have a shot at running the table. After this week's trip to Cincinnati they face the 49ers, Browns, Raiders and Chargers again - but this time at Mile High. All recent form suggests the Broncos should be too much for the depleted, depressing Bengals. Jeff Driskel has never started an NFL game, and it's hard to see him not turning the ball over multiple times against a Denver defense which has found its swagger. You betcha Von Miller's been practising his sack celebrations.

Only the Raiders have given up more yards on the ground than the Bengals, which points at another big game for Phillip Lindsay, who is pushing number one and two picks Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley all the way for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and Case Keenum's nice stretch of games has gone a little under the radar - he's doing a better job of protecting the football and making more of the smart throws.

If Denver really are a playoff team you want to see them make a statement here. You want to see them win by at least 10 points. Go get the job done.

Lamar Jackson's first road start in Atlanta

Lamar Jackson rushes for a touchdown in the Ravens' win over the Raiders Credit: AP Photo

John Harbaugh doesn't want to say it yet, but this is Lamar Jackson's team now. If he goes on the road to Atlanta and comes home with a win he may have no choice but to make it official. Baltimore's attack has been far more dynamic, harder to defend and, most crucially, is scoring more points with Jackson under centre. Opposing defenses have very little tape of him in a pro offense, which makes his unique running threat very tough to prepare for. Jackson has 190 rushing yards in his first two starts, but has looked good as a passer too.

The Falcons should be playing without fear now - they have nothing left to lose. It's hard to see their decrepit run game making much impact against Baltimore's defense, so I'd like to see Matt Ryan go a little gung ho. Pump the ball downfield to Julio Jones and give the Ravens' secondary something to answer for. Go for it on fourth and short. Make Jackson score 35 points to win this game.

For you fantasy players out there, Gus 'The Bus' Edwards looks like a good running back option again this week. He's gone over 100 yards in each of the last two games and the Falcons' run defense is there for the taking. To think we had Joe Flacco and Alex Collins in the Ravens backfield three weeks ago. This is a welcome change.

Panthers look to end three-game slide

Cam Newton is playing great football, but the Panthers keep losing Credit: USA TODAY

There's no way the Panthers should have got themselves into this hole. Cam Newton said this week he's playing the best football of his career - better than his MVP year - and it's hard to disagree with him. He's completing just under 70 per cent of his passes and has the highest red zone completion percentage of any quarterback in the league. Christian McCaffrey is fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and Norv Turner has drawn up an exciting offense which is starting to unlock young, explosive weapons like DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel.

The problem, surprisingly for Carolina, has been the defense. In their five defeats this year the Panthers have recorded just one turnover. Had they stopped Russell Wilson one single time in the second half last week they'd have won that football game, and the same goes for the losses to the Redskins and Falcons. These are defeats built on fine margins.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. In Tampa Bay they do at least face the league's most turnover-prone offense, but Jameis Winston kept it clean against the 49ers last week. He knows he's playing for his job down the stretch, and with the NFL's top passing attack at his disposal this one is far from a foregone conclusion.

Five players to keep an eye on

Xavien Howard (CB, Miami Dolphins)

Xavien Howard celebrates intercepting Colts quarterback Andrew Luck Credit: USA TODAY

Howard is the most exciting thing about the Miami Dolphins this season. His five interceptions are the most of any cornerback, and he had two brilliantly read picks of Andrew Luck in back-to-back plays against the Colts last week.

Now Josh Allen is coming to town, and the rookie gunslinger is sure to fire off a few opportunities for the Dolphins defense. Howard has the talent to dominate this Bills receiver corps, expect another big game out of him on Sunday.

Kareem Hunt (RB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Kareem Hunt celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angles Rams Credit: USA TODAY

The Raiders have the worst run defense in the league, and while that won't mean Patrick Mahomes stops throwing the ball and puts it in Hunt's hands on every down, we should expect him to fire off a few of his trademark defense-splitting dashes.

Hunt's rushed for over 50 yards in all but two games this season, has 14 scores, and has been used more in the receiving game in the second half of the season. I'd predict 150+ scrimmage yards this week, and at least one touchdown.

Eric Ebron (TE, Indianapolis Colts)

Eric Ebron scored two touchdowns against the Dolphins in week 12 Credit: USA TODAY

No tight end is even close to Eric Ebron's 12 touchdowns this season - Travis Kelce is next best with seven. The most ever for a tight end in a single season is Rob Gronkowski's 15 in 2011 - Ebron is on course for one better.

If I had to make a bet on anyone finding the end zone this week it might be Ebron against the Jaguars. Andrew Luck looks to him every time he reaches the final third.

Richard Sherman (CB, San Francisco 49ers)

Richard Sherman tackles New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman Jr. Credit: AP Photo

Richard Sherman still isn't over his break-up with the Seahawks. He sounded off on the organisation for cutting him again this week, and also went in on his former QB, Russell Wilson. "I've seen him throw five picks in a game, so you see what he's capable of on both sides of it. You understand that he can be defended," he said in a press conference.

Sherman is back in Seattle this week and has been playing brilliantly all season. His battle with Wilson is one of the must-watch storylines of week 13.

Davante Adams (WR, Green Bay Packers)

Davante Adams celebrates a touchdown in the Packers' loss to the Vikings Credit: USA TODAY

Davante Adams has been Aaron Rodgers' rock this season. He's already over 1,000 yards receiving on the season and has gone over 100 in four separate games. He's a great fantasy pick this week against the Cardinals despite their pass defense being a lofty fourth in the NFL.

Predictions

Colts beat Jaguars, Panthers beat Buccaneers, Ravens beat Falcons, Bears beat Giants, Broncos beat Bengals, Dolphins beat Bills, Texans beat Browns, Packers beat Cardinals, Rams beat Lions, Titans beat Jets, Chiefs beat Raiders, Patriots beat Vikings, Seahawks beat 49ers, Steelers beat Chargers, Eagles beat Redskins.

Have predictions of your own? Share them in the comments below...