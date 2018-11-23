NFL RedZone companion, week 12: Seahawks and Panthers renew rivalry in wild card scrap

The Seahawks come into their game with Carolina off the back of a huge win over the Packers - AP

Sometimes true beauty is found on the inside. That's what I'm telling myself as a look at this week's NFL fixture list. On face value it's not a stunning slate - that'll happen when the Rams and Chiefs are both on bye weeks - but this season has surprised us at every turn. At least a couple of these supposed duds will end up being nailbiting thrillers, I can feel it now.

To be honest, as long as these games are more entertaining than my failed half-hour attempt at beer pong at RedZone Sports' Thanksgiving party last night we'll probably be OK. The alcohol certainly helped during the first half of Lions-Bears before the night sprang into life. The Cowboys are now top of the NFC East - who saw that coming a few weeks back? - and the Saints defense appears to have found its mojo just as we hit crunch time. Scary stuff for the rest of the league.

With those three games out of the way, the Vikings and Packers playing on Sunday night and the Texans and Titans facing off on Monday Night Football we have 10 games to get into on NFL RedZone this weekend - here's what to look out for during the greatest show on earth.

Five games to dial in on

Seahawks and Panthers joust for January football

Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Lions Credit: Raj Mehta/USA TODAY

The Seahawks and Panthers have developed an unlikely rivalry over the past half-decade or so, one which really ignited when they split back-to-back Divisional Round playoff games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons (each time the winner went on to lose the Super Bowl). Sunday's clash in Charlotte is almost as important as those two games - the victor puts themselves into pole position in the NFC wild card race.

Carolina come into the game on a two-game slide they can't afford to let slip to three. They're a far better team at home than on the road, but the key here will be how they deal with the Seahawks' league-leading rush attack. Statistically the Panthers have the sixth-best run defense in the league, but they've been susceptible to big plays up the middle - Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny are all hard, powerful runners who match up well with the Carolina defense, and Seattle only need one of them to go off to start cashing in. Russell Wilson's ability as a runner can't be forgotten, either.

Cam Newton and the Panthers offense needs to shrug off last week's failed two-point conversion gamble and get its young receivers more involved in the game, especially with Devin Funchess not practising this week. Carolina have looked most dangerous when they're got the ball in the hands of DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, but haven't used them enough. The one positive of that is they should be fresh enough to make a real impact down the stretch.

It's the Hue Jackson Bowl in Cincinnati

Hue Jackson is back with the Bengals after being fired by the Browns Credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's blindingly obvious that the Bengals only brought Hue Jackson in because they play the Browns twice in the final five weeks of the season, and Jackson knows their offense - not that Baker Mayfield seems to concerned about that. Jackson will be out for revenge but it may well be the Browns players who get revenge on him.

The Browns can actually give themselves a very unlikely shot at the playoffs by winning in Cincinnati, and I fancy them to get the job done against a team which lost its wheels several weeks ago. Andy Dalton has regressed to his usual average self, and with AJ Green unlikely to play a full role if he returns on Sunday he doesn't have much outside of Tyler Boyd in the passing game.

Meanwhile Baker Mayfield had the best game of his career against the Falcons last time out, completing 85 per cent of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and no picks. On that kind of form he could absolutely shred the Bengals' wretched defense, and Nick Chubb could also feast against a unit which is giving up more yards on the ground than an other in the league. He's averaging more than six yards per carry since becoming Cleveland's number one back, and with Mayfield has formed a young, dynamic backfield that gives Browns fans rare hope for an exciting future.

Colts' AFC playoff push continues

The Colts are on a hot streak and blew apart the Tennessee Titans last week Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Colts and Dolphins are currently both on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff race, but that could all change with a win on Sunday. Both teams are 5-5, but got there in totally different ways. The Dolphins started strong before returning to the typically dull Dolphins we all know so well - they haven't scored a touchdown on offense since mid-October, over a month. The Colts, however, have overcome a rusty start and now look like one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Andrew Luck hasn't been sacked in five weeks and he's thrown three or more touchdowns in seven straight games - the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Only the Chiefs, Saints, Rams and Steelers are scoring more points per game than Indy, and I absolutely believe they will continue their charge into January, where they might even stand a chance at upsetting one of the big boys.

The Dolphins get Ryan Tannehill back this weekend after subjecting us all to far too many weeks of Brock Osweiler. Tannehill isn't a massive upgrade in the amusement stakes but was playing pretty well before he got injured. The last player to make a touchdown pass for Miami was actually Danny Amendola, please god let Tannehill break this depressing streak on Sunday. It's the least we can ask.

Steelers take a trip to Mile High

Vance McDonald scores during the Steelers' late comeback win over the Jaguars Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Steelers blew out the Panthers and then squeaked past the Jaguars in the last two weeks - most people would have expected that to be the other way around. Not that it matters, of course - Pittsburgh are 7-2-1 and currently on track for a first-round playoff bye in the AFC. This shouldn't be a walkover, though. They're catching the Broncos off the back of an impressive win on the road against the Chargers, and clinging to faint hopes of making their own playoff run. Von Miller looks like Von Miller out there, which is the only compliment you really need to give him.

It's worth keeping an eye on James Conner this week, he had a really bad drop on a play which should have won the Steelers the game before Ben Roethlisberger rescued him with his diving touchdown at the death. Conner was reportedly pretty down about it afterwards, so Big Ben texted him to let him know his young son is such a fan he's asked for a Conner jersey for Christmas. I can't help but wonder if it's to place a 'Bell 26' one that's recently mysteriously disappeared from his wardrobe.

I think the Steelers get it done here, but don't think they win it by much more than a score. The Broncos are probably the best of the NFL's bad teams, and can keep it close with pretty much anyone when that defense is on song.

Giants look to hold onto false hope in Philly

The Eagles beat the Giants in New Jersey earlier this season Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com

There's chatter in New York about the Giants making a last-ditch playoff run. To that I say "fat chance", but Big Blue have been much, much better these past two weeks. Eli Manning is playing at a level that might tempt the guys upstairs to make a very poor decision and keep him on for another year, but Saquon Barkley has been the real star. Barkley looks a shoo-in for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and was devastating against the Bucs last week rushing for 142 yards and finding the end zone three times.

A loss here would send Eagles fans into total meltdown. All the Super Bowl cheer evaporated from Philadelphia weeks ago, and getting knocked off by this rancid Giants outfit would be the icing on the cake for a fanbase which is happiest when it's really, really angry.

Those fans should be worried by how their team hasn't been able to use Golden Tate effectively. A third-round pick is a very high price to pay for what could end up being a half-season of low production in a dead year. If Philly are to chase down Dallas in the East Carson Wentz needs to bounce back after playing the worst game of his career against the Saints last week - the Giants defense is almost as bad as their offense has been, so this is a good opportunity to get right.

Five players to keep an eye on

Gus Edwards (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

Gus Edwards starred against the Bengals last week Credit: Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY

Lamar Jackson's running was the big story out of Baltimore in week 11, but almost as much should be made of fellow rookie Gus Edwards' performance. Edwards has pushed aside Alex Collins to take the number one role in the backfield after he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown from 17 carries against the Bengals - that's an average of 6.8 per touch.

It gets better for Edwards, this week he's faced with the Oakland Raiders' diabolical run defense, making him an excellent value fantasy pick.

DJ Moore (WR, Carolina Panthers)

DJ Morre evades a tackle during his standout display against the Lions last week Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images

Moore was the only shining light in Carolina's loss in Detroit last week. Cam Newton had a perfect passer rating when targeting him, and he went off for 157 yards and a score - the best showing of his young career.

The first-rounder is Pro Football Focus' top graded rookie wide receiver so far this season, and has seen his workload gradually increase as the season's gone on. He could find himself thrust into the number one role against Seattle, with Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith both doubtful to play. Go get it, rook.

Jalen Ramsey (CB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jalen Ramsey had two interceptions against the Steelers last week Credit: (AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Ramsey finally looked like his old self against the Steelers last week, picking off Ben Roethlisberger twice. When firing he might be the best cornerback in the NFL, but he just hasn't been at the races for much of the year.

If he wants to pad his stats this is the perfect week to do so - it's unsure whether Josh Allen or Matt Barkley will start for the Bills this weekend, but either way Ramsey will get opportunities to make big plays because, well, it's the Bills.

Ryan Tannehill (QB, Miami Dolphins)

Ryan Tannehill is fit to play again for the Dolphins Credit: Alan Diaz/Miami Herald via AP

As I mentioned, Tannehill is back in the line-up for Miami this week, and if he can provide an injection of energy into this dire offense the Dolphins are still very much in the hunt for January football.

Tannehill will be wary that if he doesn't perform through the end of the season then Miami may choose to go in a different direction at quarterback in the offseason, so it's not only his season but his job that's on the line.

Joey Bosa (DE, Los Angeles Chargers)

Joey Bosa will start for the Chargers against the Cardinals this week Credit: Jake Roth/USA TODAY

Bosa played 31 snaps against the Broncos last week, and should return to pretty much a full workload against the Cardinals on Sunday. Josh Rosen must be cursing his bad luck.

Bosa is the type of talent who could take these Chargers from a good team and turn them into a great one. Defense has been all about impact plays this season, and Bosa is a player who lives off them. He'll want to mark his return to the league with a bang.

Predictions

Colts beat Dolphins, Ravens beat Raiders, Bills beat Jaguars, Buccaneers beat 49ers, Patriots beat Jets, Eagles beat Giants, Browns beat Bengals, Panthers beat Seahawks, Chargers beat Cardinals, Steelers beat Broncos, Vikings beat Packers, Texans beat Titans.