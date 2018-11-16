NFL RedZone companion, Week 11: A huge AFC South clash, and is this the Eagles' funeral in New Orleans?

Carson Wentz might miss out on a chance to go to the playoffs for the second year running - AP

NFL Week 11 started with a bang, as Russell Wilson produced a game-winning drive to keep the Seahawks' season alive and all but doom the Packers to another playoff-free year.

Wilson hit Ed Dickson from inside the red zone and the tight end fought his way into the paint with just over five minutes to go. The excellent Seattle defense did the rest, holding off Aaron Rodgers and closing out a 27-24 win that keeps them in the hunt in the NFC.

It was a great start to massive week in the NFL. On Sunday night the Bears and Vikings clash in a game which could decide the NFC North, and then on Monday the Chiefs travel to LA (not Mexico City) for a potential all-time classic - two offensive juggernauts going head-to-head on primetime television. I'd recommend staying up late.

But before we even get to those games we have NFL RedZone, and there's plenty of intrigue to get stuck into there too. With 10 games to goggle at during your seven-hour football extravaganza, here's what to look out for this week.

Five games to dial in on

The changing of the guard in New Orleans?

The Saints beat the Bengals 51-14 in Cincinnati last week Credit: Aaron Doster/USA Today

The Eagles go into New Orleans a wounded animal, but not the kind that is fighting tooth and nail for its life. At 4-5 Philadelphia are still in the NFC East hunt, and yet the loss at home to Dallas lat week felt like a death knell. The secondary is giving up more big plays than last year's Super Bowl-winning outfit, the offensive line play has gone from being a huge strength to an area of weakness, and Carson Wentz and the hotchpotch run game have suffered behind it. The Eagles offense is far too reliant on Zach Ertz right now.

On the other side you have a Saints team which is absolutely flying, and primed to take the Eagles' NFC crown - though the Rams will have something to say about that. Their offensive line has probably been the best in the league, and Drew Brees is completing an absurd 77.3 per cent of his passes behind it. The dynamic duo has returned in the backfield now Mark Ingram is rolling, Michael Thomas has the second most receiving yards in the NFL and is tearing teams apart every week, and the run defense is the league's best. Yes, you can pass on these Saints, but good luck outscoring them.

This all points to another statement win by New Orleans in the Superdome. I see them beating Philly by at least two scores, and putting them to rest for the season.

Battle of the AFC South outsiders

The Colts and Titans still have to play each other twice before the season's out Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This one's huge. The Texans are going to falter at some point down the stretch, and there's also a good chance an AFC wild card team comes from the South this year - the winner of Colts-Titans in Indianapolis moves into pole position before the pair clash again in Nashville in the final week of the season.

Andrew Luck hasn't been sacked in four games and has 26 touchdowns on the season - only Pat Mahomes has more. He's also playing smarter, not always looking to force the ball down the field when there are better options - his 6.7 yards per pass thrown is 30th in the NFL, but may actually be a positive for Andrew Luck mk.II.

In the Titans he now comes up against the league's fifth-best overall defense - fifth in the passing game and 10th in the running game. Tennessee used it to great affect last week, holding the Patriots to just 10 points and keeping Tom Brady touchdown-free, while the offense also had its best game of the year. Corey Davis has started to look like a proper first-round receiver this year, and Marcus Mariota has really turned it on in the past three games after looking semi-dreadful in October.

The issue with the Titans is always whether they can string big wins together. The victory over New England will suddenly mean very little if they leave Indy with an L. This one's a coin toss, but I'll plump for the Colts.

A door-opener between the Redskins and Texans

JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney are out to stop Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

I call it a door-opener because whoever loses this game, they let the chasing teams in their division right back in. We've just spoken about the Titans and Colts, while the Cowboys are starting to look a little frisky in the NFC East, and in the Eagles pull of an upset against New Orleans, well, who knows.

This is another really tough one to call, but I think the chips just about fall on Houston's side of the ball. Washington's offense was already too reliant on Adrian Peterson before the receivers started getting banged up, and the Texans have the sixth best run defense in the league. If they can stop AP, they probably stop the Redskins - I don't see Alex Smith winning the battle with JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney.

Washington's defense is also one of the NFL's very best, but the Texans have bona fide playmakers in Deshaun Watson and especially DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk makes outrageous plays look like bread and butter every single week, and he may only need a few big grabs to edge what I expect to be a very close game in Houson's favour.

Chargers' chance to put one foot in the playoffs

The Chargers are 7-2 and are rolling towards the playoffs Credit: Kyle Terada/USA Today

The Chargers are so, so close to not screwing this all up! I can't wait to find out how they manage it! All jokes aside, the Chargers can give themselves at least a three-game lead over their nearest AFC wild card rivals by beating the Broncos in Los Angeles, and unlike previous Chargers outfits, I just don't see them blowing it.

The Chargers are consistent this year. Both their offense and defense are top 10-level units (though the less said about special teams the better), and now Joey Bosa is expected to return in a limited capacity this weekend. Imagine if they can get themslves to 8-2 here, and then have a fit Bosa ready and raring to go down the stretch and into the playoffs - that's a fearsome thought for anyone in the NFL.

Philip Rivers has started to drop out of the MVP conversation in the last few weeks - he had one of his weaker games of the season against Oakland last time out - but the Chargers don't need him to be the league's number one to make a challenge, they just need him to be Philip Rivers. He also has one of the NFL's top supporting casts.

The Broncos are now nothing more than an also-ran after getting a few people excited in the early season. A Denver win here would certainly throw a spanner into the AFC playoff picture, but I think everyone wants to see what the Chargers can do in January.

Bengals @ Ravens - loser goes home

Tyler Boyd will be looking to repeat his heroics against the Bengals last season Credit: AP Photo/Nick Wass

It week four it look as if the Bengals and Ravens would be fighting for the AFC North. Now the division all but belongs to the Steelers, and these two are outsiders in the wild card race. The loser of this one ain't gonna be playing in January, I'm calling it now.

The Bengals are coming into Baltimore off the back of a total humiliation by the Saints in their own back yard. They've lost three of their last four, the defense is shocking, and the offense is on its last legs with the loss of AJ Green. Marvin Lewis has said there's a chance Green plays on Sunday, which seemed incredibly unlikely when news of his injury first broke. My sense is that he doesn't suit up, but if he does it'll likely be in a limited role. That'd leave a hell of a lot of weight on Tyler Boyd's shoulders - but remember, it was Boyd's touchdown catch from Andy Dalton that dumped the Ravens out of the playoffs in week 17 last season.

As for the Ravens, well they're on a three-game losing streak with an offense that's struggling to move the ball and a league-best defense that's proving it isn't actually good enough to stop the very best teams. The big question in Baltimore this week is who starts at quarterback. Joe Flacco hasn't practised all week, though John Harbaugh says that won't necessarily stop him playing, while Lamar Jackson sat out Thursday's session with an illness. That left Robert Griffin III, who hasn't played in the NFL since the week 17 of the 2016 season, as their only healthy quarterback.

Jackson or RGIII starting will add an extra, very welcome layer to this contest. Let's be honest, we're all praying Flacco has to sit this one out.

Five players to watch

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR, New York Giants)

Could we be in for a special OBJ week? Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA Today

Beckham caught four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns as the Giants got just their second win of the season against the 49ers on Monday night, but he expects more from himself. He criticised himself for not taking more opportunities, including an uncharacteristic drop, and is bullish on the G-men's chances down the stretch.

I think he comes out big against Tampa Bay's extremely leaky pass defense on Sunday. Yes, that means relying on Eli Manning and the O-line, but they've been playing better in recent weeks.

Mario Addison (DE, Carolina Panthers)

Mario Addison leads the Panthers in sacks this season Credit: AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Matthew Stafford has been sacked 29 times this season, including 16 times in the last two weeks. He's taking an absolute pounding, essentially.

Those stats will leave Panthers defensive end Mario Addison licking his lips. Addison has 7.5 sacks on the season, and with Carolina looking to bounce back from their thrashing by the Steelers last week I can see him making Stafford's life hell in Detroit.

CJ Uzomah (TE, Cincinnati Bengals)

CJ Uzomah is filling in for the injured Tyler Eifert Credit: AP Photo/Ed Zurga

You may not have heard much of CJ Uzomah. The second-string tight end has been used primarily as a blocker by the Bengals since they drafted him in 2015, but his workload and importance to the offense has increased drastically since Tyler Eifert went down injured.

Uzomah had three receptions for 23 yards against the Saints, but we can expect increased production this week, against a top defense and with AJ Green most likely sidelined. This is far from ideal for Cincinnati, but it's where they're at.

Michael Thomas (WR, New Orleans Saints)

Michael Thomas is second in the NFL in receiving yards this season Credit: David Kohl/USA Today

We mentioned him earlier, but Michael Thomas is a player who never seems to get enough credit. He's rarely included in the conversation around the league's very best receivers despite putting up huge numbers almost every week, and there may not be a better deep threat in pro football right now.

Up against a suspect Eagles secondary Thomas has a chance to eat again. He'll have one eye on finishing the season with the most yards of any receiver. Watch your back, Julio.

Stevan Ridley (RB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Stevan Ridley congratulates Antonio Brown after his touchdown against the Panthers Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

With Le'Veon Bell now done for good in Pittsburgh, it's absolutely key the Steelers keep James Conner healthy into the playoffs. He was given just 13 carries against Carolina last week, not needing to be overly risked, and veteran back Ridley picked up most of the slack.

It'll be interesting to see how much the Steelers use him against Jacksonville's slightly porous rushing defense this week. If they jump out to another big lead my guess would be quite a lot.

Predictions

Texans beat Redskins, Giants beat Buccaneers, Steelers beat Jaguars, Colts beat Titans, Panthers beat Lions, Falcons beat Cowboys, Ravens beat Bengals, Cardinals beat Raiders, Chargers beat Broncos, Saints beat Eagles, Vikings beat Bears, Rams beat Chiefs.

Have some predictions of your own? Share them in the comments below...