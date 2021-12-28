The NFL is following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations and reducing the amount of time that players who test positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to adopt five days as the standard amount of time that players who test positive will quarantine. That will apply to all asymptomatic players, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Players experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will still be in quarantine after five days have passed.

The NFL previously implemented a 10-day rule, as that was the CDC guidance until this week.

The change could be particularly important to the Colts this week, as quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list today and was expected to be out for 10 days. But now Wentz could be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

NFL reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to five days, following change in CDC guidelines originally appeared on Pro Football Talk