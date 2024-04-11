The NFL records still held by O.J. Simpson

(NEXSTAR) — Former Buffalo Bills star O.J. Simpson has died, his family confirmed Thursday morning.

The Bills drafted Simpson as the first overall pick in 1969, a year after he won the Heisman Trophy while playing at USC. He would go on to be MVP in 1973, and was the league leader in rushing yards multiple times in the 1970s.

Simpson played 11 NFL seasons — nine with the Bills, where he became known as “The Juice” with an offensive line known as “The Electric Company,” and two with the San Francisco 49ers. He won four NFL rushing titles, rushed for 11,236 yards in his career, scored 76 touchdowns and played in five Pro Bowls. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

O.J. Simpson, ex-NFL star acquitted in ‘trial of the century,’ dies: family

When he retired, Simpson held (or shared) the record for seven different stats, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At the time of his death, the 76-year-old still held a few of them.

During the 14-game 1973 season, Simpson became the first back in the NFL to rush for over 2,000 yards — specifically, he recorded 2,003 yards thanks to a 200-yard game in the last game of the season, according to the Bills. That’s the most of any Bills player on record.

In that same season, Simpson recorded an average of 143.1 yards rushing per game, a record that still holds today. Among modern-day players, only Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry have come close, recording 131.1 yards in 2012, and 126.7 yards in 2020, respectively.

FILE – Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson leaves the New York Jets defense behind as he breaks loose for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bills 34-14 win at Shea Stadium in New York, Dec. 16, 1973. (AP Photo/File)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 01: Running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on September 01, 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Kuntz Collection/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1976: A detailed view of a neon signs the reads ‘JUICE HAS 152 YARDS’ indicating that running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills has a 152 yards rushing an an NFL game circa 1976. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 5: Running back O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Rich Stadium on October 5, 1975 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Broncos 38-14. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills’ OJ Simpson (number 32) in action against the New York Jets in Buffalo, New York, on December 16th, 1973. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: O.J. Simpson, Close up, during an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at Shea Stadium, November 12, 1972. Simpson ran the football for 89 yards on 20 carries during the game. The N.J. Jets defeated Buffalo, 41.3. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images).

(Original Caption) 9/14/80-Orchard Park, New York: O.J. Simpson Day in Rich Stadium. Simpson was honored to be the first player in Buffalo Bills’ football to be placed on the “Wall of Fame” in Rich Stadium. Pictured with Simpson are his parents and son. (Eric Demme via Getty)

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 12: O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as Mike Curtis #32 of the Baltimore Colts goes for the tackle on October 12, 1975 at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY – CIRCA 1970’s: Running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during a early circa 1970’s NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, New York. Simpson played for the Bills from 1969-77. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA – UNDATED: O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills runs during a game against the San Diego Chargers in San Diego, California. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

FLUSHING, NY – UNDATED: O.J. Simpson #32 of the Buffalo Bills watches the finish of a play at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Simpson shares another record with Peterson and Henry: the most games with 200 yards or more rushing. All three have recorded six games, but, with Henry still in the league, we could soon see Simpson fall from the top of that podium.

Henry is also one big game away from toppling another Simpson record: the most games with 250 yards or more rushing. Simpson has two — a 250-yard game against the New England Patriots in 1973, and a 273-yard game against the Detroit Lions in 1976.

Timeline: Key events in the life of O.J. Simpson, from sports hero to movie star to murder trial

In both seasons, Simpson twice had consecutive games in which he surpassed 200 yards rushing, more than any other back has recorded thus far.

“I was part of the history of the game,” Simpson said years after his career ended. “If I did nothing else in my life, I’d made my mark.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.