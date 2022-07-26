NFL record projections 2022: NFC winners, losers and biggest surprise

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The NFC has the bragging rights of Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. The team signed star defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a massive new deal in June, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.

But a new season means it’s anyone’s game.

Besides the Rams in the conference, seven-time champion Tom Brady is returning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep the league on its toes. Fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and even Trevor Lawrence are seeking to make their own statements.

REPEAT HOPES: Sean McVay says Rams could be better in 2022 and still not win Super Bowl

Donald isn't the only defender seeking to shake things up, either. Tyrann Mathieu is now home with the New Orleans Saints and Micah Parsons, who had a stellar rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, is another a playmaker to watch.

USA TODAY Sports released the NFL record projections for 2022 Tuesday to give fans some insight into how their teams — and rivals — will perform this season. Here are the NFC highlights:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) — Conference Leader

Tom Brady will make $37.5 million annually at Fox when the seven-time Super Bowl champion retires for good.
The Buccaneers are projected to have the best record in the NFC for the 2022 season. Although Tom Brady is without tight end Rob Gronkowski, leading receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are still in Brady's arsenal as well as newcomer Russell Gage, who had 770 yards with Atlanta last year. Brady will also have the protection of two new Tampa Bay guards, but one of them isn't new to the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Shaq Mason was Brady's teammate in New England.

Atlanta Falcons (2-15) — Conference Loser

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during their NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during their NFL minicamp football practice Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Falcons are expected to have the worst record in the NFC this year. The Dirty Birds got a total 33 words of explanation as to why they will not only finish last in their division (where the projected best team Buccaneers also exist), but the entire conference. League, actually. Coach Arthur Smith managed a 7-10 finish last year, but the team no longer has Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan and has no clear replacement.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) — Biggest surprise

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after his touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after his touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

The formerly fledgling Eagles are projected to tie for the third best record in the NFC and win the NFC East, beating out the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains confident in his ability to lead the team and the addition of his longtime friend, receiver A.J. Brown, could have big dividends. The Eagles also led the league in rushing last season with 2,715 and a steady rotation of backs. Strength of schedule will help the Eagles notch a few wins down the home stretch, but nobody cares who the dubs are against when Philadelphia punches its playoff ticket.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL record projections 2022: NFC winners, losers and biggest surprise

