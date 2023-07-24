NFL record predictions: Arizona Cardinals projected to win league-worst 2 games in 2023

It could be a very long season for the Arizona Cardinals according to one NFL record projection for the 2023 season.

USA TODAY Sports predicted the win-loss record for every NFL team for the upcoming season and Arizona's NFL team was predicted to finish with a league-worst record of 2-15.

Yeah, that would make for a long season for Cardinals fans.

Nate Davis, who made the predictions, projects the San Francisco 49ers to go 11-6 and win the NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks going 10-7 and the Los Angeles Rams going 7-10, ahead of the Cardinals in the division.

Of Arizona, he wrote: "Even if volatile QB Kyler Murray was 100%, a team undergoing regime change amid the loss of established veterans like WR DeAndre Hopkins and DE J.J. Watt would look quite suspect coming off a four-win season. Owners of Houston’s first-round pick next spring, the Cards could have a legitimate shot at selecting No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 draft."

As for the best teams in the NFL, Davis has the Eagles being the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record.

He has the Buffalo Bills finishing with the best record in the AFC in the regular season, with a 13-4 record.

Interestingly, he has the Eagles beating the New York Jets in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to go 3-14 in the upcoming season as the team closest to the Cardinals.

About that Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL season prediction …

Could the Cardinals really win just two games in the 2023 NFL season?

Several sportsbooks have the Cardinals' over/under win total at 4.5 wins, so Davis is going with the under in his projection.

ESPN's matchup predictor has the Cardinals as an underdog in every game this season, giving the team its best chances to win against the Atlanta Falcons (46.4%) on Nov. 12 and the Houston Texans on Nov. 19 (47.6%).

The site only gives it higher than a 40% shot to beat any other team, the Rams on Nov. 26 (42%).

Looks like that Week 10-12 stretch in November is going to be critical to the team's win-loss total in 2023.

If Arizona ended up with the worst record in the NFL this season, it would end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put the Cardinals in a very interesting position with USC quarterback Caleb Williams a possible first overall pick in that draft.

How many wins do you think the Cardinals will get in the upcoming season?

