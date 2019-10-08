Which NFL record means the most to Tom Brady? Patriots QB gives fitting answer

The list of NFL regular season and playoff records owned by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a long one, but which record means the most to him?

Brady was asked this question by Jim Gray during his weekly Westwood One Radio interview before "Monday Night Football", and the six-time Super Bowl champion's answer was a fitting one.

"The name of the game for me has always been winning, and I think that that's the one that has and always will mean the most," Brady said.

"The goal every week is to go out there and win, and I know some weeks it doesn't always look as good as others. But the goal of the game is to win, and I'm just proud of our team and all of the accomplishments we've had. Winning as often as we have has made my life on Mondays a hell of a lot better. I can hardly deal with the losses, and we haven't had nearly as many losses as we've had wins. So, I deal with the wins a lot better."

Brady's career win/loss record, including the playoffs, is 242-70. No quarterback has more regular season wins (212) or postseason victories (30) than Brady. He also holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins (six) by any player in league history.

One record Brady doesn't own is career regular season passing yards, but he's getting closer. He passed NFL legend Brett Favre in Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins for third place on the career passing yards leaderboard, and he needs just 18 yards to pass former rival Peyton Manning for second place. Brady enters Thursday night's Week 6 matchup versus the New York Giants with 71,923 career passing yards, a few thousand short of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who holds the record with 74,845.

The record Brady and the Patriots as a whole are motivated to set this season involves winning a seventh Super Bowl title. The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins in league history with six. A seventh triumph for New England would be among the most impressive achievements of the team's two-decade run of excellence.

