The NFL sent a memo to teams Tuesday night, recommending they “consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The NFL has implemented special rules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are prohibited from entering club facilities through March 31. That means teams can’t have their doctors conduct physicals with players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NFL is allowing teams to use neutral physicians located near the player, but some teams aren’t comfortable with physicians who are not their own conducting physicals.

Because of that, it is expected that many (if not most) official signing announcements will have to wait. Deals can become official starting at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The memo specifically says teams cannot announce a player signing without a passed physical, per Pelissero.

NFL recommends teams include “contingency language” absent a physical originally appeared on Pro Football Talk