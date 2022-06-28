NFL recommends Deshaun Watson be suspended for a year. Here's how Twitter reacted

On the eve of Deshaun Watson's hearing with the NFL over his allegations of sexual misconduct, the NFL informed Watson, the NFL Player's Association and Sue L. Robinson, the former federal judge who serves as the disciplinary officer, that it is recommending that the Browns' new quarterback serve an indefinite suspension of at least a year.

Watson is accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women and last week settled 24 civil lawsuits. Earlier on Monday, more lawsuits were filed against the Houston Texans, the team Watson played for while the allegations occurred.

Ever since the Cleveland Browns traded for Watson in March, a suspension was believed to be imminent in 2022 but there were questions on the length of the punishment as two grand juries in Texas failed to press charges.

It's now clear that the NFL will seek an entire season for Watson's punishment.

Here's how Twitter reacted Monday to the news of Watson's suspension.

What does the NFL recommendation mean for Tuesday's ruling?

The indefinite suspension recommendation places Sue L Robinson in the difficult position to rule no suspension. Anything other than a "no suspension" ruling will be challenged on appeal by the NFL and or Deshaun Watson's camp. I'm sure NFL owners don't want dirty laundry aired. https://t.co/JuBdj35BGI — MarkBarnes.nft (@MrBarnesLive) June 28, 2022

Some fans are wondering why NFL owners haven't faced punishment

Does the NFL recommend punishment for the owners of their billion dollar franchises? Jimmy Haslem? Dan Snyder? Crickets…. Glass Houses I guess. Joke. — Andrew H. (@Squiggy_Hov) June 28, 2022

NFL is recommending indefinite suspension for Browns QB Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct claims. But Washington Commanders owner is able to avoid real punishment for similar allegations. Really ?? — Julius Hobson, Jr (@JrHobson) June 28, 2022

Some are questioning why the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March

And as usual the Browns management don’t break character. pic.twitter.com/4hrDOPjMWF — shedsquatch (@shedsquatch) June 28, 2022

Cleveland Browns burned bridges with Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will never play for the Browns again and rightfully so.



The Browns said they wanted an "adult" QB and traded for a Deshaun Watson who has over 2 dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.



You can't burn bridges more than that. https://t.co/OCcCN9HAsT — Jason Orion (@JasonAOrion) June 26, 2022

NFL suspension recommendation for Deshaun Watson means settlements didn't end punishment discussion

If Deshaun Watson, the Browns, the Texans, the NFL et al,thought settling 20 of 24 cases was an indication that this was nearly over, they were very mistaken. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) June 27, 2022

Cleveland Browns fans will be sick over a lengthy DeShaun Watson suspension

Deshaun Watson may be hit with an unprecedented suspension. Browns fans are about to be sick — KrazyKarl (@kp8912) June 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Deshaun Watson could face year suspension by NFL: Reactions