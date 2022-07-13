NFL recommends changes for college all-star game coaching staffs

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The NFL is recommending some big changes to the way coaching staffs are chosen for the most significant college all-star games during the NFL draft process.

Three different recommendations have been made by the league to both the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The potential changes include a rotation between the two events for determining how the coaches are chosen, Rapoport says. In addition to the new rotation between coaching staffs chosen from teams based on draft position versus a nomination process, the league is also recommending an expansion of all coaching staffs for the nominated staffs, as well as expanded opportunities for minority coaches:

The Senior Bowl takes place every January in Mobile, Alabama, while the Shrine Bowl recently relocated to Las Vegas.

