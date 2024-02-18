NFL recognizes Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s remarkable 2023 redemption story
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVIII as underdogs, a mistake that oddsmakers around the country aren’t likely to make twice.
While Kansas City’s fans were well aware of the Chiefs’ mettle during the playoffs, the up-and-down campaign of Marquez Valdes-Scantling had even the team’s most confident supporters scratching their heads.
A less-than-ideal start to his 2023 season left many fans questioning Valdes-Scantling’s viability as one of Kansas City’s top wide receivers.
But, when it was all said and done, the veteran pass-catcher earned his spot on the Chiefs’ depth chart after an outstanding postseason.
The NFL gave Valdes-Scantling a shoutout on Sunday, calling attention to his redemption story after his touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
MVS got his redemption in a big way 🏆 @MVS__11 pic.twitter.com/KDcostVZXe
— NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2024
While Valdes-Scantling may have frustrated the Kansas City faithful with his inconsistency in 2023, his outstanding showings when the Chiefs needed him most will be part of his legacy forever.