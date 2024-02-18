NFL recognizes Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s remarkable 2023 redemption story

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVIII as underdogs, a mistake that oddsmakers around the country aren’t likely to make twice.

While Kansas City’s fans were well aware of the Chiefs’ mettle during the playoffs, the up-and-down campaign of Marquez Valdes-Scantling had even the team’s most confident supporters scratching their heads.

A less-than-ideal start to his 2023 season left many fans questioning Valdes-Scantling’s viability as one of Kansas City’s top wide receivers.

But, when it was all said and done, the veteran pass-catcher earned his spot on the Chiefs’ depth chart after an outstanding postseason.

The NFL gave Valdes-Scantling a shoutout on Sunday, calling attention to his redemption story after his touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

MVS got his redemption in a big way 🏆 @MVS__11 pic.twitter.com/KDcostVZXe — NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2024

While Valdes-Scantling may have frustrated the Kansas City faithful with his inconsistency in 2023, his outstanding showings when the Chiefs needed him most will be part of his legacy forever.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire