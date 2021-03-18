NFL to reap $10 billion annually from new broadcast deals

The news has been early anticipated and hinted at for a while. On Thursday, the NFL announced its next round of broadcast contracts.

The NFL will pull in $10 billion per year – a stunning number – from the media deals it that it makes official today. Here's SBJ's story: https://t.co/iBGyPHXa91 — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 18, 2021

The league has signed long-term contracts with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, and NBC for the distribution of NFL games.

“These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We’re proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the news release. “Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game.”

The agreements will begin with the 2023 season and run through the 2033 season.

One aspect that will be of interest is the increase in the ability to flex games.

As part of these agreements, there will be an increased ability to flex games to Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football allowing fans to watch more meaningful games in primetime.

Here's a look at viewership numbers from over the last five years… pic.twitter.com/t93rdN4BkW — NFL345 (@NFL345) March 18, 2021

Who gets what rights?

AMAZON: In the NFL’s first all-digital package, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football.

CBS retains the rights for the AFC package of Sunday afternoon games. All games will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ flagship streaming service.

ESPN will continue to be the NFL’s television partner for cable’s most-watched series, Monday Night Football. Additionally, ABC has acquired the rights to televise two Super Bowls along with exclusive regular-season games. ESPN+ subscribers can stream one International Series game on an exclusive national basis every season and the new agreement allows ESPN the opportunity to simulcast all ABC and ESPN games on ESPN+.

FOX renewed its agreement to produce the National Football Conference (NFC) package of Sunday afternoon games that it acquired in 1994. FOX expanded its digital rights, including for its AVOD streaming platform Tubi to deliver NFL programming on digital platforms.

NBC: Sunday Night Football, the #1 Primetime show on TV for an unprecedented 10th consecutive year, will continue to be produced by NBC Sports. In addition to simulcasting all Sunday Night Football games, Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will deliver an exclusive feed of a select number of NFL games over the course of the agreement.

The Super Bowl broadcast schedule through 2033.